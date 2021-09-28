A2P SMS Market size worth $ 90,229.17 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 4.39% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ A2P SMS Market ” By Application (Customer Relationship Management Services, Inquiry Related Services, Interactive Services, Promotional Campaigns, and Pushed Content Services), By End-User (BFSI, Entertainment (Gaming) and Media, Healthcare and Hospitality, Retail, and Others), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global A2P SMS Market size was valued at USD 64,110.88 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 90,229.17 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2020 to 2027.

Global A2P SMS Market Overview

The A2P SMS market is experiencing tremendous growth owing to the increasing adoption of messaging services in the different types of industries in several applications. There is huge adoption of this service in customer-focused industries. In addition, the development in the A2P messaging market space is another factor leading to drive the market growth. Moreover, the several benefits associated with it such as cost-effectiveness, ease in deployment, and wide global reach which enables the business to interact with customers at any time and place, all these factors contribute to driving the market growth.

However, contrary to the above drivers some restraints and challenges are negatively influencing g the growth of the global A2P SMS market. The rise of mobile instant messaging apps has created challenges for the growth of the global A2P SMS market. Furthermore, the issues of mobile spam may hamper the growth of the global A2P SMS market.

Key Developments in A2P SMS Market

• SINCH entered into a binding agreement to acquire SAP Digital Interconnect (SDI) that offers cloud-based communications services including A2P messaging services.

The major players in the market are Infobip Ltd., SAP SE, Sinch, Vonage Holdings Corp., Tata Communications, and Tyntec.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global A2P SMS Market On the basis of End-User, Application, and Geography.

A2P SMS Market, By End-User BFSI Entertainment (Gaming) and Media Healthcare and Hospitality Retail Travel and Transport Others



A2P SMS Market, By Application Customer Relationship Management Services Inquiry Related Services Interactive Services Promotional campaigns Pushed Content Services



A2P SMS Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



