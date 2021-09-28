RocketFuel to Present at Blockchain Investment Conference CoinAgenda Europe

San Francisco, California, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTC QB: “RKFL”) (“RocketFuel” or the “Company”), a global provider of payment solutions via bank transfers, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, today announced that it will present at the global blockchain investment conference CoinAgenda Europe, which is being held at Monaco between September 27-29, 2021 (https://coinagenda.com/europe-2021/).



RocketFuel founder Gert Funk will be speaking about RocketFuel's innovative business strategy that is currently disrupting the payments market by reducing fees, negating crypto volatility in merchant settlements, support for 60+ cryptocurrencies, and bypassing intermediaries that are present in traditional payment ecosystems.

RocketFuel has been active in the payments space since its launch in Q1 2021 and leads the ecosystem with industry-first features such as “Price Settlement Guarantee” which allows merchants to always receive deposits equal to the listed price of goods sold without ever being affected by the crypto-to-fiat exchange rate fluctuations. With its intuitive one-click interface, RocketFuel is promoting the adoption of cryptocurrencies amongst merchants and shoppers as a viable payment method that is fast, secure, and borderless.

About RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc.

RocketFuel is a global payments solution company that provides online shoppers with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process that accepts payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 50+ cryptocurrencies. RocketFuel provides a highly secure and efficient shopping cart experience with significantly low fees for merchants, along with the benefits of no chargebacks and no card declines. RocketFuel's solutions focus on enhanced customer privacy protection eliminating the risk of a data breach while improving speed, security, and ease of use. Shoppers on RocketFuel powered online stores enjoy seamless check-out and forget the clunky cart paradigm of the past. RocketFuel merchants are able to implement new impulse buying schemes and generate new sales channels that are unavailable in other present-day e-commerce solutions. More information about RocketFuel is available at: www.rocketfuelblockchain.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The Company believes that this press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as “may,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “project,” “estimate,” “pro-forma,” “predict,” “potential,” “strategy,” “anticipate,” “attempt,” “develop,” “plan,” “help,” “believe,” “continue,” “intend,” “expect,” “future,” and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations, are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, market acceptance of the company’s products and services; competition from existing products or new products that may emerge; the implementation of the company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and our products; estimates of the company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; current and future government regulations; and developments relating to the company’s competitors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them. For further information on such risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, and its Quarterly Report for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

COMPANY CONTACT

Kurt Kumar, VP

Email: Contact@RocketFuelBlockchain.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ben Yankowitz, CFO

Email: B.Yankowitz@RocketFuelBlockchain.com