Little Leaves Behavioral Services Expands Reach With First Richmond Area Location

RICHMOND, Va., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced its expansion in Virginia with a new location in Midlothian, opening in February 2022. The new center supports Little Leaves’ continued development and organic growth on the East Coast, and mission to serve children with social, communication, and behavioral challenges, meeting community demand.



With a shortage of treatment centers that focus exclusively on preschool-aged children in the Richmond region, Little Leaves saw the need to add the Midlothian location. It marks the fourth Little Leaves in Virginia. Other locations serve families in Ashburn, Reston, and Alexandria.

The center’s team of highly trained professionals provides evidence-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) therapy to help children develop and learn. The program is specifically designed for children ages 1-6 with an autism spectrum disorder diagnosis and is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff offers children individualized therapeutic plans to meet the priorities of the family.

“Our goal is to improve the lives of children with autism through early intervention, helping them build the skills to find success academically,” said Marina Major, president of Little Leaves. “We see many families struggling to obtain access to services for their young children. More centers like ours are necessary to meet the growing needs of families and we are proud to bring Little Leaves to the Richmond community. We are very excited that Jennifer Wade will lead our expansion into Richmond. Her clinical leadership and expertise will be critical to meeting the needs of the communities we serve.”

Jennifer Wade, M.Ed., BCBA, LBA, will serve as regional director. She is a board certified and licensed behavior analyst who for more than 20 years has worked with individuals ages 18 months to 21 years with intellectual or developmental disabilities. Prior to joining Little Leaves, she was the assistant director of clinical services for Next Steps Behavioral Centers, providing clinic-based, home-based, and community-based services. Over the years, she has worked in private ABA-based school environments and Virginia Commonwealth University – Autism Center for Excellence.

Little Leaves Behavioral Services is accredited by the Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence®. ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General.

The new Midlothian location will be at 13841 Hull Street, Midlothian, VA 23112. For information on enrollment at Little Leaves, please visit https://littleleaves.org/midlothian or email info@littleleaves.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org