New to The Street TV and Hapbee Technologies, Inc. Sign Contract for 12 Part TV Series Across Syndicated Television Networks

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Inc.’s New to The Street TV and Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:HAPBF) (TSXV:HAPB) signed a contract for 12 - part series across New to The Street’s syndicated television networks.



The contract calls for the New to The Street TV ’s host Jane King to interview key corporate representative from Hapbee Technologies, Inc. in-studio at NASDAQ with the first televised interview airing October 3, 2021 on Newsmax, 10 am-11am time slot.

FMW Media will be producing and broadcasting the show across all of the New to The Street’s syndicated televised platform on FOX Business , Bloomberg , Newsmax , KRON-TV San Francisco, CNN, CNBC, MSNBC and Univision . Airings are produced with the objective to bring attention to Hapbee Technologies, Inc’s wellness wearable products which can deliver a molecular signature of compounds like caffeine, nicotine, CBD, and others relaxing sensations through magnetic waves.

“We look forward to working with the exceptional team of professionals at New to The Street and benefitting from their non-stop national media coverage and top-flight production values,” stated Yona Shtern, Chief Executive Officer, Hapbee Technologies, Inc. “We believe getting Hapbee Technologies’ news and message to the millions of households that watch Bloomberg, Fox Business Network and Newsmax to name a few, will be invaluable towards improving name recognition and brand awareness on the ‘Hapbee Smart Wearable’ brands. New to The Street will be maximizing viewership with each televised story, showcasing our Company’s wellness technology to massive audiences, which will shed more light on our fundamentals within the retail investment community.”

Vince Caruso, CEO FMW Media Corp. and the Creator / Producer of New to The Street TV states, “I am excited to have Hapbee Technologies, Inc. on the show for a 12-part TV series. Their ‘Hapbee Smart Wearable’ brands and products have enormous mental health applications. We look forward to the opportunity for our televised audiences to get to know the Company and their representatives explaining their wellness business brands and technology to our syndicated TV audiences.”

The future filmed broadcastings of New to The Street’s interviews with Newsmax TV, Fox Business Network., Bloomberg and other syndicated outlets; show dates and time “To Be Announced” in the near future.

About Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:HAPBF) (TSXV:HAPB)

Hapbee Technologies, Inc . (OTCQB:HAPBF) (TSXV:HAPB) is a wearable magnetic field technology Company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others, available for purchase at www.Hapbee.com .

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to The Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered, in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900