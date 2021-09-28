Oliveda International, Inc. (OLVI) Announces Launch of OLIVEDA TV on ShopHQ

Santa Monica, California, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oliveda International, Inc. (OTC Pink: OLVI), a leading international natural cosmetics and wearable beauty and health technology innovator, is pleased to announce the launch of OLIVEDA TV in the United States on October 1st. Together with our exclusive TV partner, ShopHQ, we will make the unique OLIVEDA formula known in up to 87 million U.S. households in the coming months. The first broadcast of OLIVEDA TV will air on ShopHQ on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 12:00 pm (noon) Eastern Daylight Time.

OLIVEDA’s goal is to make the magical power of its mountain olive trees, especially hydroxytyrosol, accessible to everyone. Knowing about 95% additional active ingredients, instead of 95% fillers, we want to make this knowledge available to everyone for the most beautiful and radiant, healthy skin.

We are proud and happy to have Victoria Kinney, one of the most successful TV shopping personalities, as OLIVEDA’s Head of TV Shopping. Beginning October 1st, she will guide viewers through the world of OLIVEDA and Oliveda International Inc.’s wholly owned Olive Tree People subsidiary together with ShopHQ.

About ShopHQ

ShopHQ is an ultra-fun, digital retailer offering exciting brands and unique products to customers around the country. Its television network delivers entertainment shopping to millions of homes while its ever-growing mobile, online and social channels invite viewers to shop, share and smile the day away.

The team at ShopHQ is committed to delivering the ultimate interactive shopping experience. By uniting live TV, online and mobile shopping, and connecting with customers via social media, including Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, Google+ and Pinterest, ShopHQ works daily to engage, entertain and enchant hundreds of thousands of fans.

ShopHQ merchandise extends across many popular categories, making it a go-to destination and authority for Jewelry, Watches, Home and Food, Fashion, Beauty, Health and Fitness, Electronics, and more.

With 24/7-access to hosts and guest experts, ShopHQ creates a fun place to learn, laugh, purchase favorite products and discover new and exclusive items that can only be found at ShopHQ.

ShopHQ’s live TV programming reaches over 87 million US homes via cable affiliates and satellite (DISH Network channels 134 and 228 and DIRECTV channel 316). ShopHQ programming is also streamed live at ShopHQ.com, on select mobile devices and on Facebook.

About Oliveda International, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by German real estate investor Thomas Lommel, Oliveda International, Inc. is a leading international natural cosmetic company in the premium segment. The company has also developed a globally unique wearable beauty and health technology. In addition to online sales and a global branch network of 650 retail stores, the company’s wholly owned Oliveda Deutschland GmbH second-tier subsidiary operates flagship stores, Olive Tree Pharmacy, in Berlin and Dusseldorf with plans to open new locations in Los Angeles, Taipei and Seoul. Overall, the company believes that it will be able to operate a total of 60 of its own flagship stores worldwide and increase the retail store network worldwide to 1,200 over the next five years. Through subsidiary operations, Oliveda International is the largest investor in eco-certified mountain olive trees as well as the largest conservationist in Arroyomolinos de Leó, Spain. Further information on Oliveda International can be found at http://www.oliveda.com, https://us.oliveda.com and http://www.olivetreepeople.com.

