Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application Market to Reach $174.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$174.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 87.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Metering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 85.7% CAGR and reach US$61.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Governance segment is readjusted to a revised 89.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $671.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 82.6% CAGR

- The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application market in the U.S. is estimated at US$671.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 82.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 78.6% and 74.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 59.3% CAGR.

- Smart Buildings Segment to Record 83.6% CAGR

- In the global Smart Buildings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 83.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

AT&T

China Telecom

China Unicom

Deutsche Telekom

Etisalat

Orange S.A.

SK Telecom

Telefonica

Telstra

Vodafone Group Plc







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Metering by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Smart Metering by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Metering by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Governance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Smart Governance by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Governance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Buildings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Smart Buildings by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Buildings by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Asset

Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Smart Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Asset Tracking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Smart

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Smart Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Smart

Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Logistics & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,

Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,

Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing

and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,

Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,

Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing

and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,

Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,

Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing

and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,

Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,

Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing

and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,

Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and

Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,

Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: UK Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,

Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)

Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,

Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing

and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart

Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart

Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical -

Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities,

Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband

IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart

Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart

Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart

Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other

Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical -

Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities,

Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,

Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &

Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other

Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,

Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for

Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart

Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart

Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart

Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset

Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT

(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________