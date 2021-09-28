Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application Market to Reach $174.8 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$174.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 87.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Smart Metering, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 85.7% CAGR and reach US$61.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Smart Governance segment is readjusted to a revised 89.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $671.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 82.6% CAGR
- The Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application market in the U.S. is estimated at US$671.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 82.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 78.6% and 74.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 59.3% CAGR.
- Smart Buildings Segment to Record 83.6% CAGR
- In the global Smart Buildings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 83.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$343.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.3 Billion by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -
- AT&T
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Deutsche Telekom
- Etisalat
- Orange S.A.
- SK Telecom
- Telefonica
- Telstra
- Vodafone Group Plc
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Metering by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Smart Metering by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Metering by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Governance
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Smart Governance by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Governance by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Buildings
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Smart Buildings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Buildings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smart Asset
Tracking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Smart Asset Tracking by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Smart Asset Tracking by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Smart
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Smart Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Smart
Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Agriculture by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy &
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Logistics & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Logistics &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Manufacturing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: USA Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,
Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,
Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing
and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,
Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,
Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing
and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,
Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,
Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing
and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: France Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: France Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,
Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 89: Italy Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,
Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing
and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 92: UK Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart Metering,
Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and
Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart Governance,
Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 94: UK Current & Future Analysis for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: UK Historic Review for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare, Agriculture,
Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: UK 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT)
Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals,
Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing
and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart
Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart
Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical -
Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities,
Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband
IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart
Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart
Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Smart Metering, Smart
Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other
Smart Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical -
Healthcare, Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities,
Logistics & Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Healthcare,
Agriculture, Other Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics &
Transportation, Manufacturing and Retail Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Healthcare, Agriculture, Other
Verticals, Energy & Utilities, Logistics & Transportation,
Manufacturing and Retail for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 109: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart
Applications - Smart Metering, Smart Governance, Smart
Buildings, Smart Asset Tracking and Other Smart Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Rest of World Historic Review for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications - Smart
Metering, Smart Governance, Smart Buildings, Smart Asset
Tracking and Other Smart Applications Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Narrowband IoT
(NB-IoT) Enterprise Application by Smart Applications -
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032301/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________