Global Nanowire Batteries Market to Reach $280.8 Million by 2027

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 33.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Silicon, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 34.9% CAGR and reach US$122 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Germanium segment is readjusted to a revised 33.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 32% CAGR

- The Nanowire Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$47.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 32% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 30% and 28.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 23.1% CAGR.

- Transition Metal Oxides Segment to Record 29.8% CAGR

- In the global Transition Metal Oxides segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 29.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$47.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$33.4 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Ambri Inc.

Amprius

Boston Power Inc.

EnerDel, Inc.

Enevate

Envia Systems Inc.

Imprint energy Inc.

LG Chem

NEI Corporation

Nexeon

OneD Material

Panasonic

Pellion Technologies

Prieto Battery Inc.

Samsung SDI

Sila Nanotechnologies Inc.

XG Sciences

Xilectric Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Silicon by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Silicon by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Germanium by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Germanium by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Transition Metal

Oxides by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Transition Metal Oxides

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Gold by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Gold by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Aviation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Devices

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical Devices by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries

by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides

and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation,

Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries

by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides

and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire Batteries

by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation,

Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire Batteries by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Consumer

Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and Other

End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Silicon, Germanium, Transition

Metal Oxides and Gold - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by Material Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Silicon, Germanium, Transition Metal Oxides and Gold

for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Consumer Electronics, Automotive,

Aviation, Medical Devices and Other End-Uses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Nanowire

Batteries by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Medical Devices and

Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

