Museum of the City of New York celebrates the innovative spirit of New York’s design community at annual Fall Symposium & Luncheon

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 19, 2021, the Museum of the City of New York will host its annual Fall Symposium & Luncheon, celebrating artists that make New York City the design capital of the world. Held in person at the Museum, the program will include a panel of design experts, featuring Stellene Volandes, Editor-in-Chief of Town & Country, Isaac Mizrahi, performer, writer, designer & producer, Clint Ramos, Tony Award-winning designer & creative producer, and Alex Vadukul, City Correspondent for the New York Times. They will discuss how the streets of NYC inspire them personally, as well as the city’s influence on artists, fashion designers, and architects across the globe.

“The city’s design community fuels our future. Designers inspire us by imagining new possibilities, offering creative solutions, remaking our spaces, and lifting our spirits,” said Whitney Donhauser, Ronay Menschel Director and President of the Museum of the City of New York. “As we begin gathering again safely, we’re thrilled to host New York’s most innovative design masterminds to share how the city itself plays a role in their creative process.”

The afternoon luncheon raises crucial funds for the important work of the Museum, from content-rich exhibitions that celebrate and interpret the city, to field trips and out-of-school programs offered by the Frederick A.O. Schwarz Education Center, to stewardship of the Museum’s extraordinary collections. These offerings have never been more important, as New York City continues to move forward through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For artists and creative thinkers, there is endless inspiration to be found on the streets of New York, and in the style and characters of New Yorkers,” said Volandes. “The Museum of the City of New York has always been a place to imagine the future of our city, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to think big here with some of the most inspiring designers I know.”

“Creativity is the city’s greatest asset,” said Mizrahi. “We’ve seen how important it can be in times of hardship, and we want to ensure it continues to thrive.”

For more than two decades, the Museum’s Symposium & Luncheon has celebrated the artists and designers who have made New York City the design capital of the world. The Symposium has featured design icons like Cynthia Rowley, Peter Marino, Jacques Grange, Ralph Pucci, Jonathan Adler, and Simon Doonan, amongst many others. For more information about the event, please visit mcny.org.

Event details:

What: Museum of the City of New York’s Fall Symposium & Luncheon

When: Tuesday, October 19 2020, 11:30 AM

● 11:30 a.m. - Champagne Reception

● 12:00 p.m. - Symposium

● 1:00 p.m. - Luncheon

Where: Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Avenue, NYC

Guests:

Stellene Volandes, Editor-in-Chief of Town & Country

Isaac Mizrahi, performer, writer, designer & producer

Clint Ramos, Tony Award-winning designer & creative producer

Alex Vadukul, City Correspondent, The New York Times

Important Info:

RSVP required.

Proof of vaccination is required for entry.

Masks will be required both indoors and outdoors regardless of vaccination status.

