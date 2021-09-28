Sodium Citrate Blood Specimen Collection Tubes Market CAGR is Anticipated To Reach 7.6% By 2028 Says Acumen Research and Consulting Experts

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Sodium Citrate Blood Specimen Collection Tubes Market - Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2028”.



NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for Sodium Citrate Blood Specimen Collection Tubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.6%.

Asia Pacific holds dominant share for sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market

Asia Pacific accounted for the dominating share of the sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market in 2020 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. Rising preload for cardiac-related disorders is extremely common in Asia Pacific, particularly in India. Aside from that, there is a growing emphasis in the Asia Pacific region on the development of controlled and proper evaluation with clinical results to ensure the avoidance of thromboembolic diseases or impediment of blood vessels caused by a blood clot, as this plays an important role in joint surgery. These factors have a positive impact on the market for sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes.

Other notable improvements made by Asia Pacific manufacturers include designing formulation for refinement of the citric acid concentration to overcome problems with caramelization of the glucose during sterilization by maximizing the volumetric ratio of blood additives to minimize dilution. Such factors drive the sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market in Asia Pacific region, ultimately benefiting the overall market.

Some of the leading competitors are Becton Dickinson (BD), Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, CML Biotech (P) Ltd., Laboratory Corporation of America®, Neu Micromed International Pvt. Ltd., FL MEDICAL s.r.l., AdvaCare Pharma, and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market include:

In July 2021, Becton Dickinson (BD), announced that its BD Vacutainer Plus Citrate Plasma Tubes have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). These sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes are intended for collecting, transporting, and storing blood samples for coagulation testing.

In May 2019, Greiner Bio-One International GmbH, announced the release of a newly redesigned product, the "MiniCollect® K2EDTA Capillary Collection Tube." The new product is designed for collecting, transporting, and analyzing capillary samples. The redesigned product includes an integrated scoop, which allows droplets of blood to be collected easily after skin puncture and reduces the number of accessories needed.

Segmental Analysis

The global sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market is segmented based on end-user. By end-user, the market is segregated as hospitals, diagnostic centers, medical clinics, and among others.

Market Drivers

Demand for sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes was all time high during COVID-19 pandemic

According to a report released by the American Society of Hematology, in 2019, there has been an unimaginable development, with multiple laboratories declaring shortages of 3.2% sodium citrate blue top tubes, which are required for the majority of basic coagulation tests. This scarcity will last until 2021. The accelerating demand has created an imbalance in both demand and supply chain capacity for the light blue top tubes market. These problems were exacerbated by a COVID-19-related supply chain disruption, a plastics shortage, and a product recall.

Opportunities and challenges associated with sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market

According to the IBMS report, healthcare personnel working in the clinical stage who are tasked with collecting blood samples may unknowingly alter the ratio of collecting a volume of blood that is less than what is required. When such things happen, the sodium citrate to blood ratio changes, which becomes a critical issue. Furthermore, drawing blood from a wing set or IV extension can draw air into the tube, resulting in inadvertent under filling and an insufficient volume of blood collected. Apart from that, overfilling these tubes causes undesirable changes in the citrate-to-blood ratio; however, in tubes with a vacuum, you can only significantly overfill the tubes by taking the cap off to fill—this is against the manufacturer's advice. These factors are limiting the global sodium citrate blood specimen collection tubes market's growth.

