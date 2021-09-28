reAlpha Announces Participation in Equity Crowdfunding Week 2021

DUBLIN, OH, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- via InvestorWire -- reAlpha , a cutting-edge technology company empowering everyone to invest in the $1.2 trillion short-term rental market, is proud to announce its sponsorship and participation in Equity Crowdfunding Week 2021 , presented by StartupStarter. Equity Crowdfunding Week is a free five-day event from Oct. 4 - 8, led directly by industry leaders and designed to educate the entrepreneur, startup and retail investor community on how to invest in equity crowdfunding, launch a successful crowdfunding campaign, scale their business and raise capital. The event will be streamed live through StartupStarter TV and hosted on BEAM conference, YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Giri Devanur, reAlpha’s CEO and Christie Currie, CMO of reAlpha, will present the company’s story on Monday, Oct. 4, as well as present a keynote that day titled, “From Reg A to NASDAQ.” They will also speak on a startup panel on Thursday, Oct. 7.

Equity crowdfunding is quickly emerging as a preferred investment strategy for retail investors to gain access to the ground floor of early-stage companies and become shareholders through direct investments. As more companies make use of Regulation A (Reg A) and Regulation CF (Reg CF) offerings, access to investing in start-ups is no longer restricted to accredited investors or family and friends insiders. Equity Crowdfunding Week will include workshops, roundtable discussions, keynote presentations and fireside chats that will introduce investors to the best private businesses and early-growth startups changing the world, while also educating entrepreneurs and company leaders on how to launch and scale their businesses through equity crowdfunding.

“We’re excited to participate in Equity Crowdfunding Week as an example of a company successfully launching our own Regulation A offering. Our Reg A status democratizes investing and now offers Main Street investors access to an early-stage investment in reAlpha,” said Christie Currie, CMO of reAlpha. “There is a new wave of investment opportunities in real estate, and our unique model capitalizes on it by allowing consumers to benefit from both the superior returns of short-term rental income as well as the increase in property value through renovations and appreciating markets. Now, retail investors have the opportunity through reAlpha’s Reg A offering to take advantage of this new investment opportunity not just as a consumer but as a shareholder.”

Lorel Scott, Co-Founder & COO, Head of Global Partnerships for StartupStarter said: “We decided to host 2021 Equity Crowdfunding week on the premise that democratizing entrepreneurship is the cornerstone of bridging the wealth divide. Equity Crowdfunding has taken a new shape in creating job opportunities, better technologies and breaking barriers across private markets, while major brands help lead the way.”

To participate in Equity Crowdfunding Week, go to https://www.startupstarter.co/ecw .

About reAlpha

reAlpha is a digital marketplace that enables its members to simplify wealth creation through

investments in short-term rental properties while delivering exceptional guest experiences. reAlpha sources and scores properties from the wholesale market using a proprietary AI-driven algorithm called reAlphaBRAIN. It then predicts the viability of each property for the short-term rental market, as well as the projected long-term value. The reAlpha platform allows investors to buy equity in individual properties, providing meaningful wealth generation opportunities through short-term passive income via Airbnb, as well as equity-driven capital appreciation. reAlpha is based in Dublin, Ohio, and harnesses the power of talented teams from 14 countries across the globe. For more information about reAlpha Tech Corp, please visit www.realpha.com .

About StartupStarter

StartupStarter is business school for the digital age. On-demand, precise, and 4K cinematic classes on today’s essential business skills and subjects, taught by the world’s most influential companies. Launched in 2020 by Co-founders Jose Barrera (CEO) and Lorel Scott (COO), StartupStarter will provide access to over 100 detailed classes and events to learn how to do business in the digital world, and how to use modern tools of the trade with the goal of democratizing entrepreneurship. Classes and events like “No Code Week'' and “2021 Equity Crowdfunding Week'' include access to StartupStarter’s global community of entrepreneurs with exclusive perks and offers from partners. StartupStarter currently has a portfolio of over 1,100 seed stage companies and partners. To learn more, visit www.startupstarter.co .

Corporate Communications: