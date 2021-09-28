Derive Systems Surpasses 500,000 Metric Tons of CO2 Emissions Removed From Fleets

Broomfield, Colorado, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Derive Systems (Derive) today announced a key milestone that the company, along with its customers, has removed over 500,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions (one billion metric pounds) from being released into the atmosphere. Derive has achieved this milestone by installing its VQ Efficiency platform in fleet vehicles of major corporations across the United States. These include industry leaders such as ARS Rescue Rooter (ARS) and Eversource Energy (Eversource).

“Derive is moving aggressively to help fleets solve the issue of carbon emissions with our unique engine software calibration technology,” said CEO John Oechsle. “We are striving to provide solutions today to create a better environment tomorrow, and we are extremely excited that enterprise companies are adopting our technology across the country.”

The efforts of Derive support the current administration’s new carbon reduction targets and reduced CO2 goals for the trucking industry and service fleets. Service fleets are responsible for 17% of the carbon output, and the administration has a goal that fleets reach an average of 52 mpg by 2026.

Derive clients agree with the positive impact of their carbon reduction strategies.

“At ARS, we focus on our people and the environment. We chose to work with Derive because of their technology that promotes vehicle safety while reducing our environmental impact,” stated Kevin O’Donnell, Director of Purchasing and Fleet at ARS. When using VQ Efficiency, the resulting impact on the 3,500 ARS van fleet will be eliminating approximately 6.9 million lbs. of CO2 emissions per year (3,166 Metric Ton). This is the equivalent of removing the emissions impact of 210 vans from the road.

Eversource is a public utility with 9,000 employees, and it fields over 5,500 vehicles and pieces of equipment to service its customers. “The VQ Efficiency platform from Derive has already saved our fleet 10-12% on miles per gallon economy and slashed fuel costs,” said Michael Rorison, director of fleet operations.

Eversource vehicles include pick-up trucks, service vans, and bucket trucks. In addition, Eversource is engaged with various pollution control and fuel cost savings devices, and Derive’s VQ Efficiency is a significant part of the equation.

“We are very pleased with the performance of VQ Efficiency from Derive, which has brought along additional benefits we did not expect,” said Rorison.

