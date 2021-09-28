Automox Unleashes Radical Efficiency for Enterprise and MSP Organizations’ IT Operations

Boulder, Colo., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox®, the cloud-native IT Operations platform provider, today announced new features to help enterprises and managed services providers (MSPs) manage their large-scale, distributed IT environments with radical efficiency. With Global Zone Management and Vulnerability Sync, large organizations have a radically efficient advantage for organizing, accessing, and managing their endpoint environment.

Managing large, diverse, and distributed endpoint environments without compromising efficiency and security has become an increasingly difficult challenge for organizations at scale, particularly as they shift to hybrid work and multi-cloud environments. Legacy IT tools were not designed for the IT and business needs of today – they are creating a massive barrier for organizations struggling to improve their user experience and stay ahead of their competition.

“Large organizations are facing an efficiency crisis in their IT Ops departments as the realities of hybrid work and multi-cloud environments result in more distributed and complex estates for them to manage,” said Paul Zimski, vice president, product, at Automox. “Traditional IT operations tools that were fundamentally architected to manage co-located assets just don’t cut it. At Automox, we’re radicalizing efficiency for our customers with an unprecedented level of automation, visibility, and control. All without the need to deploy and maintain an on-premises management backplane or route device traffic through VPN bottlenecks.”

As the only cloud-native IT operations platform available today, Automox enables greater speed, flexibility, and customization for managing and securing any enterprise-scale endpoint deployment, any time, anywhere. New features include:

Global Zone Management offers increased customization to quickly and easily adapt to varying organizational structures and ad-hoc needs. Automox’s modern approach to role-based access controls conforms to any organization’s management hierarchies or operating jurisdictions of existing departments and enables global admin users to ensure optimal security that easily evolves to changing management needs.

offers increased customization to quickly and easily adapt to varying organizational structures and ad-hoc needs. Automox’s modern approach to role-based access controls conforms to any organization’s management hierarchies or operating jurisdictions of existing departments and enables global admin users to ensure optimal security that easily evolves to changing management needs. Vulnerability Sync dramatically reduces the time required to remediate vulnerabilities from days or hours across multiple teams to minutes with a single click from one operator. Vulnerability Sync provides actionable insights based on data from partners including CrowdStrike, Rapid7, and Tenable that help IT teams quickly identify, analyze, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities.

