Paymi Announces Exciting App Relaunch with Enhanced User Experience, Exclusive Merchant Partners and Extraordinary Cash Back Offers

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paymi, a division of EQ Works and a leading Canadian cashback app, today announced the re-launch of its brand with unique new offers, exclusive merchant partners and a completely redesigned user experience. Delivering the easiest experience for collecting cash back, Paymi allows users to shop how they want, when they want, in-store, on their phones or computers.



"The digital coupon space has historically been quite complicated for shoppers, and Paymi has now solved for this." Says Zane Mistry, General Manager at Paymi. “We have made it easy to get cash back on everyday purchases for the consumer, whether they shop in-store or online. It is that simple.”

Since its inception, Paymi has securely managed over 135M transactions, and processed over $18 billion in customer spend, aiming now to grow its database of users and merchants with a more approachable and unique experience. Paymi provides a seamless experience for consumers to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback on their everyday purchases.

HOW IT WORKS:

Download the Paymi app in the app store

Create a profile and securely link your debit or credit card

Shop and start collecting cash back

Paymi uses the same security best-practices as the user’s banking institution which is multi-factor authentication to prevent unauthorized access to their accounts. Data is stored with 256-bit encryption to ensure information is always fully protected.

With exciting offers presented every week, Paymi partners can leverage anonymized data to design and optimize their unique customer promotions. This allows Paymi to deliver relevant cash back opportunities from incredible Canadian companies like Indigo, La Senza, Thai Express and Leon’s, all while maintaining the utmost data security for all members. At launch, offers of up to 15% cash back on great brands mean that customers can start benefitting from this reinvigorated rewards program immediately.

Canadians are encouraged to visit the app store to download the Paymi app, follow Paymi on social media on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter to stay up to date on exclusive offers, and use hashtag #PaymiRewards to share shopping wins.

ABOUT PAYMI

Paymi uses card-linking technology to offer cash back on the purchases a customer makes with its merchant partners, both in-store and online. Paymi provides a seamless experience for consumers to securely connect their debit and credit cards and redeem cashback. Paymi also provides its merchant partners with unique marketing advantages through insight into individual customer spending habits. Paymi merchants leverage this data to design and optimize their unique customer offers. Paymi was acquired by EQ Works in July 2021. www.paymi.com

ABOUT EQ WORKS

EQ Works enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company’s proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions. www.eqworks.com

