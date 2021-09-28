NYSEG, RG&E and CLEAResult Launch Innovative Program to Support Fleet Electrification

AUSTIN, Texas and ROCHESTER, New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG), Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) and CLEAResult have partnered to launch a first-of-its-kind fleet electrification management (FEM) pilot program. The program will be piloted at NYSEG and RG&E, subsidiaries of AVANGRID, Inc. Commercial and institutional fleet managers within the NYSEG and RG&E service areas are invited to participate in the inaugural cohort and receive free planning and technical assistance to accelerate their adoption of electric vehicles. Interested parties should contact their NYSEG or RG&E account manager by October 31 to enroll or contact the program team directly at (585) 450-3190.

Fleet electrification offers many organizations the opportunity to reduce operating costs and emissions while simultaneously improving the quality of service and safety of working environments. Yet without a strong implementation partner, the process can be intimidating, especially for small and medium fleet operators that don’t have the same resources as major fleet operators that have already started down the path of fleet electrification. It requires careful review of vehicle capabilities, coordinated deployment of charging infrastructure, and the navigation of new relationships across fleet and facilities teams, as well as training and education for drivers. NYSEG, RG&E and CLEAResult will provide the needed partnership to help fleets move forward.

“CLEAResult will deliver the FEM pilot following the principles and best practices we have developed through a decade of successful execution of strategic energy management (SEM) programs. We are excited about this pilot program and believe programs such as this are pivotal to transportation electrification,” said Mike Burke, Vice President of Business Development at CLEAResult. “This is another example of how we are using innovative solutions to change the way people use energy.”

Participants in this new program will benefit from a systematic approach to breaking down the barriers to fleet electrification. Expert coaches guide participants in the cohort through the process, providing the tools and knowledge needed to realize key business and sustainability goals associated with fleet electrification. Equally important, participants in the cohort interact with one another, comparing barriers and sharing solutions to accelerate learning of the entire group.

“NYSEG and RG&E are committed to taking proactive measures to help achieve a clean energy future for our customers and the communities that we serve,” said Carl A. Taylor, President and CEO of NYSEG and RG&E. “An important part of this is encouraging and enabling EV adoption among our business customers. We understand that the idea of converting a fleet to electric vehicles can be intimidating—especially for smaller businesses. Our Fleet Electrification Management program puts customer’s first by helping guide them through the process and overcome any challenges encountered.”

Invitation of fleet managers officially kicked off on September 7 and the working sessions are slated to begin in October. By the end of the six-month program, participants will have a clear plan and will have taken some of the first crucial steps to begin electrifying their fleets. Learn more about fleet electrification at https://www.clearesult.com/energy-forum/its-time-develop-your-fleet-electrification-roadmap/

About NYSEG: New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1852, NYSEG operates approximately 35,000 miles of electric distribution lines and 4,500 miles of electric transmission lines across more than 40% of upstate New York. It also operates more than 8,150 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 20 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 894,000 electricity customers and 266,000 natural gas customers. For more information, visit www.nyseg.com.

About RG&E: Rochester Gas and Electric Corporation (RG&E) is a subsidiary of AVANGRID, Inc. Established in 1848, RG&E operates approximately 8,800 miles of electric distribution lines and 1,100 miles of electric transmission lines. It also operates approximately 10,600 miles of natural gas distribution pipelines and 105 miles of gas transmission pipelines. It serves approximately 378,500 electricity customers and 313,000 natural gas customers in a nine-county region in New York surrounding the City of Rochester. For more information, visit www.rge.com.

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency and demand response solutions in North America. Through proven demand side management strategies tailored to clients’ unique needs, CLEAResult combines the strength of our energy experts and innovative technology to help over 250 utilities change the way people use energy. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,500 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is a portfolio company of the private equity firm TPG and The Rise Fund, a global impact fund led by TPG. For more information, visit clearesult.com.

