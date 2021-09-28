Orbus Therapeutics Granted European Patent for Method of Use for Eflornithine

- Patent relates to method for use of eflornithine to treat cancers, including gliomas -

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbus Therapeutics Inc., a private, late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies that treat rare diseases, announced that it has been granted patent No. 3432872 entitled “Compositions and Methods for Use of Eflornithine and Derivatives and Analogs thereof to Treat Cancers, Including Gliomas,” by the European Patent Office (EPO).



The patent, which was granted on August 25, 2021 and is being validated in 15 European countries including Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom and Italy, covers eflornithine or a pharmaceutically acceptable salt thereof in a method for the treatment of temozolomide-recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma.

Orbus is currently evaluating eflornithine in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, the STELLAR study, in patients with anaplastic astrocytoma whose cancer has recurred following radiation and adjuvant chemotherapy.

About Eflornithine

Eflornithine is a novel cytostatic agent that irreversibly inhibits ornithine decarboxylase, a key enzyme in mammalian polyamine biosynthesis that is up-regulated in certain types of cancer.

Eflornithine has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of patients with anaplastic glioma by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and has also been granted Orphan Medicinal Product status for the treatment of glioma by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) at the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

About Orbus Therapeutics

Orbus Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage, private biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to developing products that treat rare diseases for which there are few, if any, effective therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, eflornithine, is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with recurrent anaplastic astrocytoma, a rare form of central nervous system cancer. For more information, please visit the Company's website at http://www.orbustherapeutics.com

Source: Orbus Therapeutics, Inc.