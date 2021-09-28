EF Hutton Expands Investment Banking Capabilities with Mr. de Alejo’s Appointment as Managing Director, ESG Investment Banking

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- EF Hutton today announced a new addition to its Investment Bank franchise to help corporate clients as they transform their businesses to adopt new environmental, social and governance (ESG)-related growth strategies and financing solutions.

The formation of a dedicated ESG Investment Banking practice will be led by Nicolas de Alejo, a Managing Director in Investment Banking, who joins EF Hutton with significant experience in both private and public investing as well as capital markets and ESG advisory. Mr. de Alejo will lead ESG advisory and capital markets efforts and will focus on supporting growth companies as they transition their business strategy and overall growth objectives.

Mr. de Alejo brings significant global markets and ESG expertise having spent the last 14+ years championing sustainability and ESG as an investable asset class. He spent the majority of his career at BlackRock, the world’s largest investment manager, where he helped scale the Fixed Income business through product innovation, ESG integration, and broader business initiatives and was a portfolio manager on the Emerging Markets Alpha Crossover team where he assisted in the development of fixed income investment strategies including specific “green” and ESG trading strategies. Most recently, he invested in sustainability-driven companies, advised corporations on CSR and ESG value strategies, and led impact investing business development efforts.

Mr. de Alejo began his career at JMP Securities where he helped build out the firm’s cross-border and debt capabilities as well as supported domestic Technology (including GreenTech) and Healthcare companies. Additionally, he has led several social impact initiatives across education and climate change and has served on several working groups and advisory boards geared towards driving change. Mr. de Alejo is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds a Bachelor of Science from the McDonough School of Business.

“We are delighted Nicolas de Alejo has joined EF Hutton to build out our ESG Advisory offerings. ESG continues to be a major focus for top tier investment banks and with Mr. de Alejo at the helm, we are well on our way to becoming a leader in the field,” stated Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

EF Hutton President, David W. Boral, stated, “Nicolas has joined EF Hutton at the perfect time. Diversity, inclusion and building a first-rate work force with a commitment to critical global issues is the way for companies to build a stronger and better future. EF Hutton will continue to hire leaders who complement our growth with best practices. We welcome Mr. de Alejo and are pleased to have someone with bulge bracket experience shaping our ESG corporate strategy.”

Nicolas de Alejo commented, “ESG has become an important risk factor when helping companies determine the appropriate financing mix or broader growth strategy. I am excited to work with the talented professionals at EF Hutton to aid companies as they transition their businesses in a more sustainable or ESG-aligned way.”

EF Hutton continues its trajectory of aggressive growth in 2021, having raised over $4B in capital year-to-date. As one of the most active investment banks in the middle market space, EF Hutton looks to expand its global footprint and build upon recent success.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Kingswood US, a subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies of these divisions and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited ($8.7 billion AUM and 15 offices worldwide) provides EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients. EF Hutton’s experienced, industry agnostic investment banking team is dedicated to providing strategic advice and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies around the world. Since its inception in May 2020, EF Hutton has raised approximately $4.5 billion in gross proceeds through over 110 financings. EF Hutton has led public and private offerings across both the debt and equity capital markets. With the bespoke boutique investment bank model and the support of a global syndicate network, EF Hutton is the ideal strategic partner for middle market issuers.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited (trading as Kingswood) is an AIM-listed (AIM: KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.

