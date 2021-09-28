siberX Hosting Ontario Public Sector Conference on siberXchange

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ontario's Cyber Security Centre of Excellence will present its second annual cybersecurity conference for the Broader Public Sector, Building Cyber Resilience: Securing Ontario's Public Sector, virtually on the siberX platform on Oct. 6, 2021, featuring cybersecurity experts from across Ontario.

This full-day virtual conference is geared towards senior IT executives, security professionals, and change management leaders working in public sector organizations. Attendees can expect to start the day with a morning keynote on the current cybersecurity landscape, followed by a panel discussion on recent cyber attacks in Ontario. The agenda will also include focused discussions on training and closing the cyber talent gap, as well as a ransomware simulation, providing an interactive experience.

In a QA session, the Hon. Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services, will provide insight into the government's drive to make Ontario a world leader in cybersecurity.

"Join us for some amazing discussions including topics such as "Recent Cyber Attacks in Ontario: The Executive Perspective", "Building Cyber Resilience: People, Process & Technology", "People: Cyber Workforce Development - Training & Education", and many more!" - John Roberts, Chief Information Security Officer, Cyber Security Division at the Ministry of Government and Consumer Services.

"The Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst is thrilled to be partnering with the Government of Ontario again this year to host its second annual cybersecurity conference. Building off of the success of last year's conference, this year will focus on exploring how public sector organizations of all sizes can build cyber resilience through leveraging "people, process and technology," and will include affordable and practical tips that can be implemented by organizations immediately. We're very pleased to be hosting renowned cybersecurity experts and leaders from across the public sector, private and academic sectors who will contribute to this important discussion." - Charles Finlay, Executive Director, Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst, Ryerson University.

"siberX is thrilled to partner with the Province of Ontario & Rogers Cybersecure Catalyst and provide the conference platform, creating and expanding ways to network and engage with community members, furthering cybersecurity in the broader public sector." - Mahdi Raza, CEO, siberX.

