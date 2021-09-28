Carma Coin - Building a Sustainable DeFi Ecosystem

MIAMI, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carma Coin is preparing to launch their own Decentralized Exchange (DEX) on September 28th, titled MagicSwap. After starting with a unique concept, Carma Coin has mobilized their operations to focus on profitability and sustainability for users while maintaining their charm.



The DEX will be governed by the $SPRINKLE token. One of the most enticing facets of the new DEX is how it integrates Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Carma Coin’s NFTs are filled with utility that directly ties into their DEX, allowing users to earn passive income from their digital art.

The NFTs

Carma is releasing a series of NFTs that each come at a different price point and provide unique rewards in the Carma Coin ecosystem through their Sprinkle airdrop. The NFTs have been designed by Ethereum miner-turned NFT artist Zer0KewL, who has said “no utility, no future” in regards to the value of NFTs. Over 100 BNB of the high-utility NFTs have been sold already, indicating the community’s support for the project.

To receive the NFTs, send the corresponding amount of BNB to the addresses listed below.

Carma Punk Series 1

Quantity: 700

Airdrop Rewards: 1.1x multiplier for holders

BNB Price For Airdrop: 0.5 BNB

Address: 0x0aA7DA590B71ab578205410e758b50bB1ae4A201

Carma Punk Ultra Rare

Quantity: 77

Sprinkle Airdrop Rewards: 1.5x multiplier

BNB Price: 1.5 BNB

Address: 0x2cEC44CaBA012DF3dd43B159c725912013A7De33

Carma Coin’s MagicSwap Degens Series

Quantity: 200

BNB Price: 2 BNB

Pool Rewards: Holders receive 0.5% of a pool consisting of 8% of DEX transaction fees

Address: 0x574B9E2787B1cBFB46984945fd8Dd7462dD26c4D

Carma Coin’s MagicSwap High Rollers Series

Quantity: 20

Pool Rewards: Holders receive 5% of a pool consisting of 8% of DEX transaction fees

BNB Price: 20 BNB

Address: 0xFb6DB6037F447F7cdEFA20980161D4A7dFF02345

Earning on MagicSwap

Besides the high-utility NFTs that provide passive earning, MagicSwap will be home to a variety of staking pools and farming opportunities. Carma Coin seeks to become a fully sustainable DeFi ecosystem that has both exciting giveaway opportunities as well as steady passive income earning and utility. The launch of MagicSwap is one step closer to that goal, as the DEX will give the platform a legitimately profitable place for users to earn income.

About Carma Coin

Carma Coin is a charity-based crypto startup that is renowned for its supercar giveaways. A portion of every transaction tax is added to their Be Magical fund, which is used for the vehicle giveaways as well as charitable donations.

Carma Coin is powered by the $CARMA token, which is used to reward users in their giveaways.

Carma Coin has previously given away Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and even an Aston Martin to lucky participants in their giveaways. The Carma Coin mission is to share the positivity and potential that cryptocurrency has, particularly in a charitable format.

Next Steps

Carma Coin has begun to transition from a novelty giveaway platform to a full-fledged DeFi ecosystem. Their high-utility NFTs tied into their upcoming DEX is a fresh concept in the sector. If Carma Coin is able to deliver upon their innovative roadmap, they have the potential for lasting power on Binance Smart Chain and DeFi as a whole.

To learn more about Carma Coin, visit the following links:

Website: https://carmacoin.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carmacoincrypto

Telegram: https://t.me/carmacoin

Reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/carmacoin/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CarmaCoin/

Contact:

Scott Morin

Scott@carmacoin.co