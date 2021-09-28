Organic Fertilizers Market Worth $15.9 Billion by 2027 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, and Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research report titled “ Organic Fertilizers Market by Source (Animal, Plant, Mineral), Form (Dry, Liquid), Application (Broadcasting, Fertigation, Foliar Application), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornaments), and Geography- Global Forecast to 2027,” published by Meticulous Research®, the overall organic fertilizers market is projected to reach $15.9 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2020. Also, in terms of volume, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach 33,829.2 KT by 2027. The primary growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for organic food, increasing awareness about environmental safety with the use of organic fertilizers, advances in organic fertilizer manufacturing processes, and huge organic waste availability. However, the high demand for inorganic (synthetic) fertilizers and challenges to new entrants and small companies hinder the growth of this market to some extent.

Globally, more than 2 billion tonnes of municipal solid waste and 7 billion to 10 billion tonnes of urban solid waste are generated from household, commerce, industry, and construction sectors every year. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), globally, more than one-third of the food produced (~1.3 billion tonnes) goes wasted or lost every year. These wastages are used as raw materials for organic fertilizers. Hence, a huge quantity of organic fertilizers can be produced by decomposing these wastes through advanced technologies.

The study comprehensively analyzes the global organic fertilizers market on the basis of source, form, application, crop type, and geography. The overall organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented by source (animal-based, plant-based, mineral, and others), form (dry and liquid), application (broadcasting, fertigation, foliar application, and others), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses, turf & ornaments, and other crops), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

The Impact of Covid-19 on the Organic Fertilizers Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit many economies around the globe. The combat measures like complete lockdown and quarantine to fight COVID-19 have had a strong adverse impact on many industries across the globe, including a portion of the agriculture industry. In the agriculture sector, the fertilizers market registered a strong slowdown in sales in the first quarter of 2020 due to disruptions in logistics and transportation. Along with logistics and transportation, the fertilizers market registered interruptions in the entire sector's value chain from raw materials supply to manufacturing, packaging, and distribution.

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the global organic fertilizers sector started in early 2020 in China, one of the world's largest producers and consumers of organic fertilizers. The closing of a production plant for few months in China and restrictions on export and import of organic fertilizers and raw materials, particularly animal waste to and from China’s restricted area affecting the supply chain, strongly impacted the production, sales, and operation of this industry. Moreover, this pandemic have also adversely affected the organic fertilizers market in many countries across the globe, including the U.S., India, Australia, Brazil, and EU-5 countries. In India, under the countrywide lockdown, many fertilizer plants have shut down or are operating at a reduced capacity, leading to a substantial loss in domestic organic fertilizers production.

Therefore, a complete halt on the transportation and logistics industry and reduced production in some countries owing to lockdowns adversely affected the global organic fertilizers market in terms of volume sales and thereby the market revenue during the pandemic.

Key Findings in the Organic Fertilizers Market Study:

Based on source, the overall organic fertilizers market is mainly segmented into animal-based, plant-based organic fertilizers, minerals, and other organic fertilizers. The animal-based organic fertilizers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its high nutrition value, quick action, response; low quantity requirement; and easy and huge availability of animal waste.

Based on form, the overall organic fertilizers market is segmented into dry and liquid. In 2020, the dry form segment commanded the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market due to its higher adoption in lawns & gardens, longer effects, high efficiency in all climatic conditions, and easy availability of raw materials. However, the liquid form segment is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period.

Based on application, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into broadcasting, fertigation, and foliar applications. The organic fertilizers market for broadcasting applications held the major share in 2020, as this method is inexpensive, efficient, and easy compared to other methods. However, the use of organic fertilizers for fertigation is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the expanding implementation of modern irrigation systems; fertigation method’s advantages such as easy and safe application, maximum absorbability with minimum wastage of fertilizers, and greater fertilizers use efficiency; and rising adoption in organic orchard production. Moreover, the rising adoption of advanced broadcasting equipment further supports the growth of this market.

Based on crop type, the organic fertilizers market for cereals and grains crop commanded the largest share of the overall organic fertilizers market in 2020. This segment's major share and the fastest growth is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for organic grains and cereal-based products and huge area under the organic management of cereals and grains throughout the globe.

Based on geography, the organic fertilizers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia-Pacific commanded the largest share of the global organic fertilizers market, followed by Europe and Latin America. The major share of this region is mainly attributed to increasing health awareness, a huge area under organic cultivation, rapid population and income growth, increasing mechanization and irrigation facilities, and a huge number of organic operators. However, in the North American region, the demand for organic fertilizers is forecast to climb at a significant pace in the next few years, mainly due to the vast growth of the organic sector because of increasing health awareness among consumers, rising demand for organic products, and rising area under the organic cultivation.

Some of the key players operating in the global organic fertilizers market are Italpollina S.p.A. (Italy), Multiplex Group (India), Coromandel International Limited (India), Midwestern BioAg (U.S.), Perfect Blend, LLC (U.S.), ILSA S.p.A. (Italy), California Organic Fertilizers, Inc. (U.S.), Biolchim S.p.A. (Italy), Qld Organics (Australia), FertPro Manufacturing Pty Ltd. (Australia), National Fertilizers Limited (India), SPIC Ltd (India), Fertoz Ltd. (Australia), ScottsMiracle-Gro Company (U.S.), Suståne Natural Fertilizer, Inc. (Australia), and Fertikal NV (Belgium) among others.

Scope of the report:

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Source

Animal-based Blood Meal Manure Bone Meal Others

Plant-based Green Manure Seaweed Extract Others

Minerals Rock Phosphate Silica Others

Others

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Form

Dry Granular Pellets Powder Other

Liquid

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Application

Broadcasting

Fertigation

Foliar Application

Others

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Crop Type

Cereals and Grains Wheat Maize Rice Other Cereals & Grains

Fruits and Vegetables

Oilseeds and Pulses

Turf and Ornaments

Other Crops

Organic Fertilizers Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Spain Italy France Germany Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan RoAPAC

Latin America Argentina Uruguay Brazil Mexico RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

