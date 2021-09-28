LIDDS patent covering the NanoZolid® production process granted in Russia and Australia





UPPSALA, SWEDEN – LIDDS AB (publ) announces today that its most recent patent family on the NanoZolid® production process, and hence achieved pharmaceutical products, has been granted in Russia and Australia. The patent provides protection until 2037 in these markets.

“This patent is central to LIDDS and significantly broadens our patent protection. The product aspect of the patent improves the ability to detect infringement and it further strengthens our already strong IP portfolio. The decision from the patent authorities in Russia and Australia gives us important protection for our production process, and hence the pharmaceutical products that we derive from this process,” said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS.

Recently, LIDDS has received patent approvals in Russia (patent no. 275334) and Australia (patent no. 201734489). The invention covering process and products based on the NanoZolid® technology provides protection until 2037. Furthermore, the patent protects all pharmaceutical products obtained with the process described in the patent. During 2021 the same patent family has also received approvals in India, South Africa and Singapore. The patent and a related divisional patent are already approved in the US as previously communicated.

