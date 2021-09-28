NSAV ANNOUNCES EXCLUSIVE LUXFI $LXF LUXURY BRAND NFT TOKEN BONUS FOR SHAREHOLDERS

London, England, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTC Pink: NSAV), a cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology company, today announced that its NFT partner, LuxFi ( https://luxfi.io/ ), a real-world luxury asset-backed NFT marketplace, is offering an exclusive 10% Token Bonus of its $LXF Token to NSAV shareholders x Roadshow supporters. The LuxFi $LXF NFT token is over-subscribed due to overwhelming demand and this offer is available only to NSAV shareholders.

LUXFI will give a 10% $LXF token bonus, based on the total number of $LXF tokens that an individual is holding in their wallet(s).

To obtain this 10% $LXF token bonus, individuals must hold at least 40,000 shares of NSAV on or before LuxFi’s IDO (Initial DEX Offering).

NSAV shareholders and other interested parties are advised to read the below terms and conditions of this special $LXF token bonus.

TERMS & CONDITIONS:

1. Eligible Transaction Period: 6 October 2021 to 6 January 2022. Only the $LXF token buy transactions within this period, will be counted for the $LXF token bonus.

2. The $LXF tokens that an individual holding in their wallet(s) must be bought from exchanges. All the transactions of $LXF tokens must be traceable. $LXF tokens received from third parties (not from the exchanges) are invalid and will not be counted.

3. The special $LXF token bonus will end once NSAV shareholders have purchased $LXF tokens and the total $LXF token value has reached 1,000,000 USDT (one million Tether). The $LXF token value milestone (one million Tether) is calculated based on the market value of each $LXF token buy transaction.

4. The eligible value of $LXF tokens for this special token bonus is calculated based on the timestamp and market price of the transaction, and the eligible value must meet the below criteria:

a. The maximum total value of $LXF token buy transactions from 1 (one) unique wallet address is 100,000 USDT (one hundred thousand Tether).

b. The maximum value of 1 (one) single buy transaction from 1 (one) unique wallet address is 100,000 USDT (one hundred thousand Tether).

c. If the total value of $LXF token buy transactions or the value of 1 (one) single buy transaction from 1 (one) unique wallet address exceeds 100,000 USDT (one hundred thousand Tether), ie (110,000 USDT, one hundred and ten thousand Tether ), LuxFi will only give the $LXF token bonus to the first 100,000 USDT (one hundred thousand Tether) based on the timestamp and market price of $LXF of that transaction.

5. Individuals must hold their $LXF tokens in their wallet(s) for at least 3 (three) months to get this special $LXF token bonus. LuxFi will give out the $LXF token bonus to qualified addresses after 3 (three) months.

6. The special $LXF token bonus has a 1 (one) year lock-up period.

NSAV further announced that it has made major upgrades to its wholly owned NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/ . The Desk is now fully operational, with substantially increased client capacity. NSAV’s OTC Desk offers private and personalized service to institutions and high net-worth individuals that trade large blocks of cryptocurrency. OTC Crypto Trading Desks offer increased liquidity (without slippage), price protection, anonymity, Fiat support, unlimited purchases and the purchase of rare tokens, which are not available on exchanges. NSAV’s OTC Desk provides its clients with execution and settlement services that are secure, competitive and discreet.

Last week, NSAV announced the acquisition of a 40% stake in Hong Kong Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk https://hkotc.co/ . HKOTC.CO is one of Hong Kong’s most popular OTC crypto trading services, with 16 strategic crypto and blockchain partners, including Binance, Huobi, ZB.com and BW.com . HKOTC.CO offers fast settlement, flexible payment methods and secure trading, as unlike other digital asset and bitcoin exchanges, it doesn’t hold client’s assets.

Today’s LuxFi NFT announcement reflects the explosive growth and expanding applicability of the NFT marketplace sector. According to NonFungible.com, over $2 billion was spent on non-fungible tokens during the first quarter of 2021 — an increase of about 2,100% from Q4 2020 and already far surpassing the total $250 million NFT market in 2020.

The management of NSAV believes that now is the perfect time to expand into the NFT market. As an accelerator and solutions provider to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital assets industry companies; NSAV is glad to join LuxFi in engaging multiple applications to LuxFi’s NFT marketplace. NSAV will use its resources to support LuxFi in becoming a leader in the real-world luxury asset-backed NFT Marketplace. LuxFi is targeting real-world luxury assets that hold value well, including but not limited to art pieces, diamonds, luxury watches and branded bags.

NFTs have shaken the world of Art. As the global sales of art and antiques reached an estimated $50.1 billion in 2020 - with online sales reaching record highs and doubling in value - the art sector is one potential industry NSAV and LuxFi are willing to explore more together by way of partnership. By creating an extensive hub of major players internationally in the industry, NSAV will help LuxFi to become a dominating force in the art industry and both parties will form a consortium for upcoming projects.

LuxFi is launching the world’s first real-world asset backed NFT marketplace for luxury assets. Users can use the NFT Marketplace to buy, sell and invest into luxury assets. One of the main features in the platform is the possibility to use cryptocurrencies or traditional payment methods to buy and sell luxury assets. LuxFi works directly with retailers and professional experts to eliminate counterfeit items while minting NFTs on a multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data for each NFT on the platform.

LuxFi has an extensive network of brands and retailers. Our data intelligence system is collecting real-world data from global retailers and social media channels to provide accurate pricing that benchmark against global trends. Fingerprint technology is used to tie the real-world asset with its virtual NFT on the blockchain. The product fingerprint is unique for each item.

On Wednesday, September 15, 2021, NSAV Director and a Managing Partner at Bitmart Cryptocurrency Exchange https://www.bitmart.com , Mr. Yuen Wong, gave a presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference. Please see the link below to view Mr. Wong’s presentation. Joining Mr. Wong at the conference was Ms. Aidaa Wong, founder and CEO of LuxFi.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y5Ephog44Hg

Aidaa Wong, Founder and CEO of LuxFi, stated, “We would like to thank NSAV's management team for their professional work and treasure very much the opportunity to work with such a high quality company. We are delighted to announce that our private sale is over-subscribed, and we would like to take this opportunity to thank you NSAV shareholders by offering this exclusive offer to NSAV shareholders only.”

Dato’ Sri Desmond Lim, Interim CEO and Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrency Operations for NSAV and Silverbear Capital partner stated, “We are so delighted to see that our joint venture with LuxfI has good traction and has done well in the NFT market. We will be building an ECO system for all our verticals to leverage each other to this extent, which will make NSAV a totally unique type of Blockchain company throughout the industry.”

About NSAV:

NSAV Holding's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company, which provides turnkey technological solutions to the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset industries. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, financial services, advisory services and information technology.

For further information please contact NSAV at info@nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Twitter account can be accessed at https://twitter.com/nsavtech

The NSAV corporate website can be accessed at http://nsavholdinginc.com

The NSAV Premium OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://nsavholdinginc.com/otc-desk/

The NSAV Hong Kong OTC Crypto Trading Desk website can be accessed at https://hkotc.co/

About LuxFi:

LuxFi is a real-world luxury asset backed NFT marketplace, leveraging on our big data intelligence system and unique algorithm for automated data collection and data processing. We eliminate counterfeiting while minting an NFT on our multi-chain blockchain network and provide accurate NFT pricing that is backed by real-world data.

To know more about LuxFi’s mission, check our social media channels listed below.

Website: https://www.luxfi.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/luxfiofficial

Telegram Official Group: https://t.me/Luxfiofficial

Telegram Announcement Channel: https://t.me/luxfinews

Medium: https://luxfiofficial.medium.com

Silverbear Capital Inc. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/ , a leading, global investment banking firm, will be advising NSAV on strategic matters related to this transaction.

Silverbear Capital Inc. (SBC) has a dynamic of disciplines on a broad commercial level and practice. SBC has a strong group of Partners in a wide range of disciplines with seasoned experience in finance, management, and professional practice. https://www.sbcfinancialgroup.com.hk/meet-our-team/ .

Disclaimer: Silverbear Capital Inc. does not constitute investment advice, or an offer or solicitation to sell, or a solicitation to buy, or any other investment product (nor shall any such shares or product be offered or sold to any person) in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation, purchase or sale would be unlawful under the securities law of that jurisdiction.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Net Savings Link, Inc. to accomplish its stated plan of business. Net Savings Link, Inc. believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward- looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Net Savings Link, Inc. or any other person.

Contact

Net Savings Link, Inc.

info@nsavholdinginc.com

Attachments