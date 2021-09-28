SparkUs CoachingTech company to launch its digital coaching platform in North America

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HR Technology Conference - SparkUs, a CoachingTech company from the Netherlands has today announced that it will make available its SparkUs digital coaching platform in the North American market.



The SparkUs digital coaching platform in the US is designed for employees of corporations and medium sized enterprises with large-scale Learning & Development implementations to benefit from coaching services such as Leadership Development, Mentoring and Coaching Culture.

“After successfully applying the SparkUs platform in the European market with customers such as Axa, Novartis, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and others, the time seemed right to launch the platform in North America where coaching maturity and digital coaching awareness is high,” said Ozlem Sarioglu, Co-Founder of SparkUs. “This translates into a high level of demand from organizations to bring coaching to larger audiences within their workforce and high awareness about evaluating the output of the coaching process, rather than the number of sessions held. SparkUs and our global coach pool are very excited to create more impact on this side of the pond as well.”

Different from any other available digital coaching platforms, SparkUs provides digital coaching exercises that mimic the experience of the employee in a coaching session, based on a structured theme to prepare employees for an impactful session with their coach. The SparkUs Digital Coaching platform helps optimize the coaching process to achieve more in less time. It is also secure, measurable, scalable and customizable to fit the different development needs of enterprises while also providing human touch and action tracking.

Visit SparkUs at booth 6212 at the HR Tech Conference between September 28th - October 1st. For more information and existing case studies visit https://sparkus.com/

If you would like to book a meeting at HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas or a virtual briefing contact andi.lustak@gmail.com.

About SparkUs

SparkUs is a CoachingTech company that provides scalable coaching solutions combining a digital coaching platform, human touch and action tracking. Our end-to-end business coaching solutions are great for internal coaching, mentoring, leadership development and coaching at scale programs. Our mission is to establish a sustainable coaching culture within organizations so everyone from entry-level hire to manager can drive your organization forward.

We provide a secure, measurable and scalable platform that is customizable to fit different development needs in enterprises. With digital coaching tools, coach pool, supervisors, trainers and other relevant resources, SparkUs helps organizations to unlock their human potential and get future-ready!

Designed by ICF credentialed coaches and design thinking experts, we pride ourselves on our responsive and hands-on project management skills, as well as our professional and interpersonal relationships with clients.

