LinkedIn Live - Healthcare Cyber Security Vulnerabilities: What You Need to Know by System Soft Technologies

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System Soft Technologies , a leader in enterprise IT services, solutions and products, today announced the company is hosting a LinkedIn Live streaming event at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 7, 2021. The episode—"Healthcare Cyber Security Vulnerabilities: What You Need to Know”—will engage with healthcare business and IT leaders about today’s healthcare vulnerabilities, common threats on healthcare organizations, and what healthcare providers can do to protect their sensitive data and applications, and keep a trustworthy reputation.



Mark Imhoff, Vice President of Security and Enterprise Architecture, System Soft; Ed Ober, Senior Director, Healthcare Vertical Leader, System Soft; Craig Wilson, Cyber Security Specialist, System Soft; and Jacob Wattam, Ethical Hacker, Security Compliance Associates, will lead the discussion.

“With the recent surge of cyber attacks on healthcare organizations, national cyber security agencies have been prompted to release a joint advisory warning about increased and imminent cybercrime threats to U.S. hospitals and healthcare providers,” Imhoff said. “And with COVID-19 cases stretching hospitals thin, the threat of an imminent cyber attack on healthcare data and operations systems will test medical staff and healthcare infrastructure beyond reasonable resiliency.”

Ober added: “Healthcare cyber attacks have increased more than 55%, with 67% of breaches caused by phishing attacks, ransomware, malware, data breaches and negligent insider activities. Cyber attacks not only create a significant monetary impact on healthcare institutions, but also patient confidence. This live, interactive discussion will arm healthcare leaders with practical ways, best practices and cyber security solutions to defend their organizations from cyber attacks.”

What: Healthcare Cyber Security Vulnerabilities: What You Need to Know

Experts: Mark Imhoff, Vice President of Security and Enterprise Architecture, Ed Ober, Senior Director, Healthcare Vertical Leader, and Craig Wilson, Cyber Security Specialist, all at System Soft; and Jacob Wattam, Ethical Hacker, Security Compliance Associates

When: 11 a.m. ET, Thursday, October 7, 2021.

About System Soft Technologies

