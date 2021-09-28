Piedmont Healthcare CIO Joins Vizzia Technologies' Board of Advisors

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vizzia Technologies, a leading software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) for healthcare organizations, has appointed prominent healthcare technology leader Geoffrey B. Brown to the company's Board of Advisors.

Mr. Brown is Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Piedmont Healthcare, the largest healthcare provider in Georgia with 16 hospitals and 800 locations serving over 2.7 million patients statewide. Piedmont earned the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' (CHIME) 2020 Digital Health Most Wired recognition for the third consecutive year.

"The Vizzia platform has delivered strong operational results for health systems nationwide," said Piedmont CIO Geoffrey Brown. "I look forward to advising Vizzia as they continue to develop innovative solutions to improve patient care and healthcare efficiency."

Prior to Piedmont, Geoffrey served as SVP & CIO at Inova Health System, VP & CIO at Grady Health System and CIO at Tenet Health System. He has held several government roles, appointed by two Governors, including Technology Chair of the Virginia Health Reform Initiative. Mr. Brown is a CHIME Fellow and received the 2020 Georgia CIO of the Year ORBIE Award.

"We are honored to have Geoff's thought leadership on healthcare technology trends," said Andrew L. Halasz, founder and CEO of Vizzia Technologies. "His extensive experience and valuable insights are a welcomed addition to our distinguished Board of Advisors, which includes the former CEO of GE Healthcare and other senior leaders from respected global organizations."

About Vizzia Technologies

Vizzia is a software and managed service provider of real-time location systems (RTLS) and advanced process improvement solutions for healthcare organizations. Its award-winning InVIEW℠ software platform provides real-time, actionable data and process visibility to improve enterprise efficiencies and patient care for leading health systems, hospitals, and clinics. Vizzia is an Inc. 5000 fast-growing, a Top 100 health-tech and a Top 40 innovative company. For more information, please visit VizziaTech.com.







