Safety NetAccess Selected for Tactical Partnership With Omni Hotels & Resorts

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safety NetAccess, Inc. ("SNA") is pleased to announce they have been selected for a tactical partnership by Omni Hotels & Resorts ("Omni") to provide support and management of high-speed internet networks. This new partnership will combine SNA's vast guest room experience, superior guest support network, and proprietary Select Network Access Portal (SNAP) across Omni Hotels & Resorts' entire portfolio.

This partnership will provide a better guest internet experience while providing Omni's IT team with up-to-the-minute network insights, health, management, and reporting, along with the capability to layer on future technologies and best practices.

"We are very excited about our decision to partner with Safety NetAccess for guest internet support services at all of our properties," said Kathleen Erickson, Vice President of Information Technology at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "At Omni, our guests' experience is our top priority, and we proactively work to anticipate their demands and online requirements when it comes to providing the finest in hotel technology. We are confident that our partnership with Safety NetAccess will provide us with the hands-on tools and technical expertise, to continuously enhance our network infrastructure and guest internet offerings so that we can deliver more benefits and memorable experiences to our guests."

Sean Gorman, President & CEO of SNA, added, "Safety NetAccess' focus has always been to provide the best level of guest support possible while giving the brand the tools they need for visibility, reporting, and future planning. Safety NetAccess is honored to be chosen by Omni to provide our services to their guests and their Corporate IT Team."

SNA is a leading, international, high-tech solutions company providing a broad range of technology products and services since 2001. All SNA products and services are exclusively designed for the most selective client and include visitor-based Wi-Fi networks, telecom, security camera solutions, energy management, television and casting solutions, low-voltage cabling, conference support services, and Broadcom/telecom circuits. Our networks are managed, monitored, and maintained with 24/7/365 live support. Our support team is comprised of experienced engineers to ensure superior service for our clients and their end-users. Today SNA has installed various network environments, including hotels, resorts, open-air venues, multiple dwelling units, military bases, coffee shops, restaurants, universities, high schools, campsites, and marinas. For more information, please visit www.safetynetaccess.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn , Instagram , YouTube, and Twitter.

Omni Hotels & Resorts creates genuine, authentic guest experiences at over 50 distinct luxury hotels and resorts in leading business and leisure destinations across North America. With more than 21 iconic golf courses and multiple short courses, 24 award-winning spas featured in dynamic locales nationwide, every Omni proudly opens its doors to share the true spirit of its destination. Reflected through local color, personalized service, unique wellness options, signature restaurants, and creative culinary offerings, Omni leaves a lasting impression with every guest and a heightened level of recognition and rewards delivered through its Select Guest® loyalty program. Omni is committed to reducing hunger and is on a mission through its Say Goodnight to Hunger initiative to provide millions of meals each year for food banks to feed children, families, and seniors in the communities in which it operates. Through its partnership with Shared Hope International, Omni is dedicated to the education and training of its associates to help combat human trafficking. Omni Hotels & Resorts is the official hotel of the PGA TOUR® and PGA TOUR Champions. For information or to book accommodations, visit omnihotels.com or call 1-800-The-Omni.

