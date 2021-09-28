Konica Minolta Releases FORXAI Secure Access

Ramsey, NJ, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce the release of its imaging IoT platform, FORXAI Secure Access. FORXAI Secure Access (pronounced FOR-SIGH) enables automated, secure point-of-entry workflows that combine facial identification with mask detection, thermal temperature screening and tailgating. These workflows utilize an artificial intelligence (AI) rules-based engine designed for various types of organizations including:

K-12 schools

Universities

Independent and assisted living facilities

Skilled nursing facilities

Continuing care retirement communities

Developed by Konica Minolta’s North American Business Innovation Center with support from Konica Minolta Labs U.S., FORXAI Secure Access leverages the intelligent edge capabilities of the company’s MOBOTIX security cameras, internally developed AI algorithms, innovative facial recognition technology and system integration solutions. This convergence of technologies offers clients a comprehensive, flexible solution that guards against unauthorized access, automates the access process for authorized staff, residents, constituents and visitors, and provides additional capabilities related to virus prevention and reporting.

Initially focused on the education and healthcare markets, FORXAI Secure Access provides an extensible platform that can be tailored to the specific needs of the facility. Each respective platform can perform the following automated tasks.

FORXAI Secure Access – Education

Identify the student or staff member and unlocking or locking a door

Send automated alerts to appropriate management personnel if a blacklisted individual is on school premises or an alert has been triggered

Issue an audible or visual alarm and automated alerting

Provide various reporting for compliance and attendance

Display activity and volume analysis through an easy-to-access dashboard

FORXAI Secure Access – Healthcare

Video surveillance security and point-of-entry control

Automated temperature screening utilizing MOBOTIX Thermal camera technology of scanning the inner canthus of the eye for more accurate readings

Optional mask detection with or without facial recognition

Issue an audible or visual alarm and automated alerting

Patient/resident Elopement detection

Custom integrated symptom questionnaire offering automated secure entry workflow with alerting

Options for health screening / consent forms and badge printing

“Safety and security is largely about prevention and planning ahead, and Konica Minolta is pleased to be able to support schools and healthcare facilities with technology that protects their respective staffs,” said Kevin Kern, Senior Vice President, Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies, Konica Minolta. “With powerful AI-driven access management capabilities, integration with many common access control systems, student information systems and APIs supporting integration of new capabilities, FORXAI Secure Access can evolve to meet future security requirements.”

FORXAI Secure Access will be available through Konica Minolta’s professional services teams as well as its authorized partners. Learn more online.

