Denver’s best doggy daycare now even better

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver’s award-winning U Lucky Dog has opened its new daycare-and-boarding facility to great tail-wagging acclaim.



Located about a block from its original Fox Street neighborhood site, the new ULD recently hosted more than 200 dog-owners at an open house where they toured the expansive doggy-play area, comfortable suites and spa facilities. All aspects of ULD were upgraded and modernized, and visitors remarked about the visible improvements over the facility that originally opened this month 11 years ago.

“Our new home is bright, clean and wide open, and we are eager to show it off to all our customers,” said Angelique Salazar, owner of U Lucky Dog. “At Club ULD, we know a happy dog when we see one, and our furball clients have shown their immediate pleasure the minute they arrive.”

In celebration of the new facility, ULD is offering a free day of dog-care for first-time clients. The public in the comfort of their own homes can get a full view of the new ULD via a video available here.

ULD made its debut on Denver’s doggy daycare scene in 2010, and one of the huge attractions has been the proximity to easy transportation (highways and commuter train). The new address, 4125 Elati St., retains that convenience. Another improvement in the new location is the additional amount of outdoor space that will allow the maximum amount of exercise while pets are under ULD’s care.

Safety was another significant consideration in the construction of the new facility, pertaining to both dogs and customers. ULD has installed 24 antibacterial air purifiers (UVAirX) throughout the facility, designed to reduce the chances of kennel cough and dog flu. As customers arrive, current health-department protocols are observed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. And dogs are fully screened for temperament and segregated by size.

U Lucky Dog has also optimized for the comfort of its four-legged clients by installing special turf with temperature-reducing granulation materials (TCool). It reduces the synthetic turf surface by 30-50 degrees on the dogs’ paws.

About ULD

ULD has grown to become an award-winning, 25,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor facility for dog daycare and boarding. It includes live webcams and a fully stocked retail shop. ULD is a proud member of the International Boarding and Pet Services Association, the International Association of Canine Professionals and the Mile High Business Association. ULD was started in 2010 by Angelique Salazar, whose roots grow deep in Colorado. She strongly believes that taking care of her community, and its dogs, is the key to enhancing the collective well-being of families. For information, go to www.ULuckyDogDenver.com or call 720-328-8179.

Media contact: Steve Caulk, srcaulk@proconnectpr.com, 303-410-4971