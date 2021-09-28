Birth of ANW Finance

HONG KONG, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anchor Neural World (ANW, https://anw.foundation) has announced completion of closed alpha for its forthcoming ANW Finance services. Over a period of 10 days, ANW has been conducting rigorous alpha testing for its upcoming DeFi services - ANW Finance. "We are happy to announce that the alpha testing phase has been successfully completed, and the ANW team will now be moving the ANW Finance services into closed beta testing," said Terry Wilkinson, CEO of ANW Foundation, "The alpha testing phase focused primarily on the security and integration of the underlying DeFi contracts for the ANW Saver and ANW Treasury services as well as stress testing of the supporting Dapp and bug reporting."

After measuring the alpha test results against a predefined set of metrics with satisfying outcomes, the ANW development team is graduating its services into the beta phase. ANW's additional "ANW Swap" and "ANW Stake" services will be soon to follow.

ANW's closed beta will be conducted in several sprints and will widen its testing audience to a broader group including selected 3rd party users and partners. Beta test focus will be on getting feedback about the services' usability, UI/UX, and further issue reporting. Between each round of testing the ANW development team will fix any reported issues while ANW's business team will take on any feedback for suggested improvements.

"We are excited to bring the new ANW Finance services to the market as soon as possible and they are really coming together now," Mr. Wilkinson commented. "Thanks to our great community for their continued support, our hard-working development team, and our supportive partners, ANW Finance will continue to improve."

Press Contact

Antony Li

anw@anw.foundation

