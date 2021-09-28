Eyeota Partners with Snowflake to Facilitate Privacy-Centric First-Party Data Activation

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyeota, the leading data partner to global enterprises, today announced it has partnered with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company , to facilitate consumer-friendly and privacy-centric activations of first-party data.



“As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence platform, we’re deeply attuned to the needs our clients have to future-proof their data strategy, especially amid changes in cookies and third-party identifiers,” said Aaron Jackson, Chief Growth Officer at Eyeota. “By utilizing Snowflake’s data clean room, alongside our client’s first-party data, we are creating sustainable and consumer-friendly data activations.”

Together with Snowflake, Eyeota will enable further data privacy activation and audience targeting, with an emphasis on data onboarding for brand-direct clients. By utilizing clean rooms in the Snowflake Data Cloud to enable private data transfers, Eyeota customers are able to share and match their offline data to online profiles and create digital cohorts optimised for audience targeting.

“Clean rooms were once thought of as a siloed technology used by walled garden platforms that provided limited data back to the brands, who were largely kept in the dark,” said Bill Stratton Head of Media, Entertainment & Advertising at Snowflake. “However, by cutting the cord of third-party identifiers, we’re seeing exciting use cases for clean rooms and data platforms, like Eyeota’s data onboarding and cohort-based targeting, that are putting the data power back in the hands of brands.”

Other features key to this partnership include:

Identity Linkages - Users can now link data with privacy-safe digital user identifiers, in order to enhance targeting solutions for omnichannel environments.

- Users can now link data with privacy-safe digital user identifiers, in order to enhance targeting solutions for omnichannel environments. Enrichment & Data Marketplace - Availability of Eyeota’s qualified digital audiences within its marketplace for first-party data enrichment and programmatic targeting

- Availability of Eyeota’s qualified digital audiences within its marketplace for first-party data enrichment and programmatic targeting Data Distribution Channel - Seamlessly extends Eyeota’s marketplace audiences to Snowflake’s network of data activation platforms.



About Eyeota

Eyeota is a data transformation company serving the global enterprise. Leading brands, publishers and data companies leverage Eyeota to onboard, enrich, and activate their data assets across global markets and digital geographies. As the world’s largest data onboarding and audience intelligence firm, Eyeota brings a depth of experience in adapting data strategies to be consumer-friendly, addressable and scalable in omnichannel environments. Empowering enterprises with future-proof data capabilities, Eyeota’s suite of solutions are privacy-by-design, flexible and interoperable across all major platforms, channels and identifiers. Founded in 2010, Eyeota operates in Europe, Asia, Australia and the Americas, powering data solutions in 188 countries.

For more information, please visit http://www.eyeota.com .