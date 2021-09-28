Global MV Protection Relay Market to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2027

New York, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global MV Protection Relay Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032286/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Digital & Numerical Relay, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.5% CAGR and reach US$820.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Electromechanical & Static Relay segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $247.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.3% CAGR

- The MV Protection Relay market in the U.S. is estimated at US$247.4 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$278.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured) -

ABB Group

Eaton

General Electric

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Electric

Powell Industries

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Schweitzer

Siemens AG

Solcon

Terasaki

Toshiba Corporation

Woodward







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Digital &

Numerical Relay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Digital & Numerical Relay by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Digital & Numerical

Relay by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Electromechanical &

Static Relay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Electromechanical & Static

Relay by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Electromechanical &

Static Relay by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Feeder Line by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Feeder Line by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Feeder Line by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Transformer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Transformer by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Transformer by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Motor by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Motor by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Motor by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Connected

Loads by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Connected Loads by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Connected Loads

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Utilities by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial &

Institutional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial & Institutional

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial &

Institutional by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by Type -

Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by Type -

Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by Type -

Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Germany Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Germany Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by Type -

Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Italy Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Italy Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Italy Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Italy Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by Type -

Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: UK Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: UK Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: UK Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection Relay

by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: UK Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 115: Spain Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Spain Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 118: Spain Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Spain Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Feeder

Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Spain Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Spain Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 123: Spain 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 124: Russia Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Russia Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static

Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Russia 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Digital &

Numerical Relay and Electromechanical & Static Relay for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Russia Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and

Other Connected Loads - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Russia Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

Connected Load - Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other

Connected Loads Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Russia 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by Connected Load - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Feeder Line, Transformer, Motor and Other Connected Loads for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 130: Russia Current & Future Analysis for MV Protection

Relay by End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial &

Institutional - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: Russia Historic Review for MV Protection Relay by

End-Use - Utilities, Industrial and Commercial & Institutional

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: Russia 15-Year Perspective for MV Protection Relay

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Utilities,

Industrial and Commercial & Institutional for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 133: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for MV

Protection Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and

Electromechanical & Static Relay - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 134: Rest of Europe Historic Review for MV Protection

Relay by Type - Digital & Numerical Relay and Electromechanical &

Static Relay Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales



