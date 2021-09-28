DLS Technology places No. 352 on The Globe and Mail’s third-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

OTTAWA, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLS Technology is pleased to announce it placed No. 352 on the 2021 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. DLS earned its spot with three-year growth of 87%.

DLS Technology Corporation is one of Canada’s leading Solutions Integrator and technology innovation firms providing advanced Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, Data Analytics and Digital Transformation services nationwide. DLS’ flagship vKey Cybersecurity Secure Remote Access platform continues to be a driving force behind their success. vKey was developed to mitigate the security risks associated with endpoint devices and remote users, such as keyloggers, screen capture and ransomware by providing a secure work environment that protects the end user’s workspace including their Data in Use, Data in Transit and Data at Rest.

“DLS Technology Corp. is honoured once again to be included amongst these distinguished firms as one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. DLS’ continued evolution and growth is a reflection of our team’s ongoing commitment to excellence, integrity and innovation; especially during these challenging times.”

Eric She, President, DLS Technology Corp.

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 448 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2021 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online.

“As we look toward the future, Canada’s Top Growing Companies offer both inspiration and practical insights for other firms facing similar challenges,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The entrepreneurs behind these companies are smart, tenacious and unwavering in their commitment to their goals.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 448 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.

About DLS Technology Corporation

Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, DLS Technology Corporation offers comprehensive technology solutions and services to national clients within the government, healthcare, defence and finance sectors.

Named one of Canada’s Top Growing Companies for three consecutive years, DLS takes a hardware and software-agnostic approach when developing its clients' unique solutions, focusing on delivering comprehensive products that surpass expectations across all verticals with specialization in:

Advanced Search and Predictive Analytics

Cloud Computing and Virtualization

Cybersecurity and Zero Trust Network Architecture

Endpoint Security and Secure Remote Access (SRA)

Identity Management and Authentication (MFA)

Infrastructure and System Integration

Modern Digital Workspace Transformation



DLS’ patented vKey Cybersecurity Secure Remote Access (SRA) Platform enables today’s remote and mobile global workforce to work securely from anywhere on any device by creating a secure, clean, and trusted endpoint that allows users to connect to their corporate network free of any data leaks or security risks.

vKey provides true security mitigation against ransomware, keyloggers, and screen capture threats to remote users and their devices through a comprehensive solution that provides security for Data in Use, Data at Rest, and Data in Motion.

To find out more about DLS or vKey, please contact us at info@dlstech.com or info@vkey.ca .