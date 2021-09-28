The New York Academy of Medicine to Honor Innovators in Health with Remarks from Dr. Anthony Fauci

New York, NY, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) will present its 2021 Annual Awards program on November 9 with the theme Innovators in Health. This year’s nine honorees are scientists and healthcare leaders whose work has helped us understand and respond to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, address its devastating impacts, and move the world toward a healthier, new normal. They have made breakthroughs and innovations that will change the face of healthcare for years to come, leading to new opportunities to build a healthier world.

“NYAM’s annual awards recognize outstanding leaders at the top of their fields in medicine and health, and this year’s awardees are particularly notable in that they have made significant contributions to the most significant public health crisis of our lifetime,” said NYAM President Judith A. Salerno, MD, MS. “We look forward to celebrating their incredible achievements as they and so many others around the world continue to work tirelessly to advance science and save lives.”

With special remarks from Anthony Fauci, MD, Director, NIAID, NYAM is honored to present NYAM’s Annual Awards to the following innovators in health:

Katalin Karikó, PhD, of BioNTech SE and the University of Pennsylvania and Drew Weissman MD, PhD, of the University of Pennsylvania will receive the Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Biomedical Science for pioneering the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes’ Foundation, represented by its co-founders Jennifer Breen Feist, JD, and J. Corey Feist, JD, MBA, will receive the Academy Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Health Policy for its advocacy to change policies and systems to protect the mental health and well-being of frontline healthcare professionals.

Reed Tuckson, MD, FACP, Managing Director of Tuckson Health Connections, LLC, will receive the Stephen Smith Award for Distinguished Contributions in Public Health for his work in increasing vaccine confidence among African Americans.

Kizzmekia S. Corbett, PhD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health; Barney S. Graham, MD, PhD, most recently of the NIH Vaccine Research Center; and William Gruber, MD, of Pfizer will receive the John Stearns Medal for Distinguished Contributions in Clinical Practice for the critical roles they played in accelerating the development of multiple COVID-19 vaccines.

James Flynn, MS, Managing Partner at Deerfield Management Company, LP, will receive the Academy Plaque for Exceptional Service to the Academy for his leadership in advancing NYAM’s vision for health equity.

Join us as we hear from these innovators, introduced by Anthony Fauci, MD; Jonathan Epstein, MD; Senator Tim Kaine; Mary O’Neil Mundinger, DrPH; and Mia Jung, MBA.

The program will air virtually on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 4:00p.m.-5:00p.m. ET. Online registration is available here.

About the Honorees

To view the honorees’ full bios, visit the event page.

About The New York Academy of Medicine

The New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) tackles the barriers that prevent every individual from living a healthy life. NYAM generates the knowledge needed to change the systems that prevent people from accessing what they need to be healthy such as safe and affordable housing, healthy food, healthcare, and more. Through its high-profile programming for the general public, focused symposia for health professionals, and its base of dedicated Fellows and Members, NYAM engages the minds and hearts of those who also value advancing health equity to maximize health for all. For more information, visit nyam.org and follow @nyamnyc on social media.