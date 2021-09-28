Nuveen Real Estate Expands Tech Partnership with Lane to Power the Workplace Experience at Eight Additional NYC-Area Properties

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workplace experience platform Lane today announced that Nuveen Real Estate , one of the largest real estate managers globally with $139 billion of assets under management, will be using the technology platform to power the workplace experience across eight properties in New York City and its surrounding neighborhoods.



“We are proud to support Nuveen as they deliver a modern, digitally-mediated workplace experience to tenants across their portfolio,” says Lane CEO and Cofounder Clinton Robinson. “NYC is a very busy market for us, and Lane continues to gain traction in the region as the leading workplace experience platform for major CRE players.”

Staggered over the course of the next 12 months, Lane will go live at eight Nuveen-owned NYC-area properties. The web and mobile app will be used to power a variety of workplace experiences such as tenant communications , amenity booking, and mobile access , among others.

“Lane will be instrumental in helping us deliver a sophisticated and engaging workplace experience to our tenants,” says Ines Olesen, Director of New York Investments and Head of Dispositions, Office and Life Science, Americas at Nuveen. “As a powerful tool for property managers, the platform will also help us achieve operational excellence across our portfolio.”

Olesen singled out in-app purchasing and vendor management as two of the key ways Lane will support Nuveen’s goals. “Creating a thriving retail marketplace is very important to us as people return to the workplace,” says Olesen. “That means promoting our retail tenants to our corporate tenants, facilitating in-app purchasing, and defining the future of workplace commerce.”

The digital platform will allow Nuveen to define a consistent brand and content experience across all its properties, incorporate its sustainability efforts, and provide a best-in-class amenity booking and food and beverage experience while bringing in other vendors to help create a concierge experience.

In addition to this rollout, Nuveen has four other office properties utilizing Lane, including The Gardens at 780 Third Avenue in New York City, Waterford Business District in Miami, and Sandy Commerce Park and Sego Lily in Salt Lake City.

“We’re very familiar with portfolio-wide rollouts, particularly in NYC,” says Lane CPO and Cofounder Kofi Gyekye. “One of the nice things about Lane is that it’s very flexible, which means you can deploy globally, but configure locally, so the experience is tailored to the unique profile of a single building.”

Reflecting on Lane’s room booking functionality, Gyekye added that, “By launching Lane across multiple NYC locations, Nuveen is in a great position to offer its tenants the ability to enjoy amenities across all their properties, creating a campus-style experience. So if your Nuveen property doesn’t have a fitness studio, you can book a spot at the nearest one that does.”