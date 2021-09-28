Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (September 21st to September 24th)

Disclosure of trading in own shares
under a share buyback programme
Period : From 21 September to 24 September 2021
Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos
Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298
Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)
|Name of the issuer
|Identification code of the issuer (LEI)
|Trading day
|Identification code of the financial instrument
|Total volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Market
|LEI de l'émetteur
| Code ISIN
(ISO 6166)
|MIC code (ISO 10383)
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|8 490
|41.8644
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|3 833
|41.9320
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 000
|41.9003
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|21-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 585
|41.9348
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|10 673
|42.4175
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|5 020
|42.3949
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 023
|42.4256
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|22-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 677
|42.4338
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|10 935
|42.9448
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|5 162
|42.9443
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 055
|43.0116
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|23-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 758
|42.9763
|AQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|11 055
|42.5472
|XPAR
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|5 215
|42.5631
|DXE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 075
|42.5653
|TQE
|IPSOS
|9695002OY2X35E9X8W87
|24-Sep-21
|FR0000073298
|1 795
|42.5641
|AQE
Detailed presentation by transaction:
A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en
Attachment
- 2021 09 28_Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (September 21st to September 24th)