Disclosure of trading in own shares under a share buyback programme (September 21st to September 24th)

English French

Disclosure of trading in own shares

under a share buyback programme

Period : From 21 September to 24 September 2021

Issuer’s registered name : Ipsos

Issuer’s Identification code: 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87

Financial instrument reference: Ordinary shares - ISIN code FR0000073298

Reporting of transactions in aggregated form (per day and per trading venue)

Name of the issuer Identification code of the issuer (LEI) Trading day Identification code of the financial instrument Total volume per day (number of shares) Weighted average price per day Market LEI de l'émetteur Code ISIN



(ISO 6166) MIC code (ISO 10383) IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Sep-21 FR0000073298 8 490 41.8644 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Sep-21 FR0000073298 3 833 41.9320 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 000 41.9003 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 21-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 585 41.9348 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Sep-21 FR0000073298 10 673 42.4175 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Sep-21 FR0000073298 5 020 42.3949 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 023 42.4256 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 22-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 677 42.4338 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Sep-21 FR0000073298 10 935 42.9448 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Sep-21 FR0000073298 5 162 42.9443 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 055 43.0116 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 23-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 758 42.9763 AQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Sep-21 FR0000073298 11 055 42.5472 XPAR IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Sep-21 FR0000073298 5 215 42.5631 DXE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 075 42.5653 TQE IPSOS 9695002OY2X35E9X8W87 24-Sep-21 FR0000073298 1 795 42.5641 AQE

Detailed presentation by transaction:

A detailed presentation by transaction is available on the Company's website (www.ipsos.com), in the section on regulated information, in the chapter entitled: "Description of share buyback programs and share buyback declarations”: https://www.ipsos.com/en/regulated-informations/en

Attachment