Notice on convening the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

The Management Board of AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter - the Group), company code 301844044, registered office situated at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, 2021 September 28 having received an application from the majority shareholder of the Group – the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Lithuania regarding the proposal to convene an extraordinary general meeting of the Group's shareholders in order to elect the Supervisory Board for a new term, convenes the Extraordinary General Meeting (hereinafter - EGM) of Shareholders of the Group to be held on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, at 1.00 p.m. (Vilnius time). The meeting will take place at Radisson Blu Hotel Lietuva, Konstitucijos Ave. 20, Vilnius, LT-09308.



The doors open at 12.00 a.m. and closes 12.45 p.m. (Vilnius time). The shareholders of the Group intending to participate in the meeting shall have a personal ID document /passport. An authorized representative shall have a power of attorney approved under the established procedure. The natural person’s power of attorney shall be notarized.

The agenda, which is further described in the enclosed notice, for the EGM is:

Regarding the election of the Supervisory Board of AB „Ignitis grupė“ for a new term.





With continued uncertainty around the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and prevailing restrictions in place, the Group:

kindly asks to inform about the need to attend the EGM of Shareholders in person no later than 2 business days prior (or by 22 October 2021) to the EGM of Shareholders by e-mail IR@ignitis.lt;

reserves the right not to allow the participation of those shareholders who will not have personal protective equipment to participate in the EGM of Shareholders or those whose health condition is reasonably doubtful;

kindly asks the shareholders, instead of attending the EGM in person, to vote by filling in the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Group as the conditions of physically participating in the EGM may vary depending on the changes in legal requirements related to COVID-19 about which the Group will inform on its website at https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.





The general ballot paper, information on its signing and submission, as well as other EGM related matters are available on the Group’s website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm.

On 15 June 2021 the Group announced information about the selection process for the positions of independent members of AB “Ignitis grupė” Supervisory Board.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

Attachments