Hematology Drugs See Largest Market In Asia Pacific At Over 35% Of The Global Market Share As Per The Business Research Company's Hematology Drugs Global Market Report 2021

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hematology drugs market, Asia Pacific was the largest region in the hematology drugs market, accounting for 35.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by the North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. The growth of the hematology drugs market in the Asia-Pacific is supported by increasing prevalence of chronic blood disorders. According to the Global Hemophilia Care 2019 report, more than 1,125,000 men around the world have an inherited bleeding disorder, and 418,000 of those have a severe version of the mostly undiagnosed disease. In addition, about 400,000 people globally were estimated to have hemophilia.



Early diagnosis and treatment are the best ways to protect the life of a patient with blood cell disorder. The hematology drugs industry develops drugs to cure, treat, or prevent disease that mainly affect the blood and blood-forming organs. Hematology drugs are subject to various laws and regulations that deal with patenting, testing, safety, efficacy, and marketing.

Growth in the pharmaceuticals drugs market in Asia Pacific has a positive impact on the hematology drugs market. Lupin, Clinimed Lifesciences, Innovent Biologics, Incyte, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Scintec Diagnostics GmbH, GC Pharma Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Daiichi Sankyo Company are the major companies in the hematology drugs market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the hematology drugs market will be South America and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.0% and 11.5% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by Middle East and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to register CAGRs of 11.2% and 8.5% respectively during 2020-2025.

The global hematology drugs market size is expected to grow from $78.83 billion in 2020 at a rate of 4.7%, leading to the hematology drugs market 2021 being worth $82.57 billion. The growth in the drugs for hematology market size, share, 2021 is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $119.92 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

The hematology drugs market is segmented by type into hemophilia, anemia, blood products and other blood disorder drugs. The hemophilia was the largest segment of the hematology drugs market segmented by type, accounting for 52.2% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the blood products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the hematology drugs market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.8% during 2020-2025. The hematology market is also segmented by distribution channel into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies/ drug stores, others, by route of administration into oral, parenteral, others, by drug classification into branded drugs, generic drugs, and by mode of purchase into prescription-based drugs, over-the-counter drugs.

