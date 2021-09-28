Axcient Announces Second Annual MSP Xperience Event on October 26

DENVER, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced its second annual MSP Xperience event on October 26 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST. The virtual event will feature industry experts who will provide actionable strategies to help MSPs secure their clients' IT infrastructure, insights from MSPs about how they are evaluating solutions to build a layered security approach, and mental health best practices.



"MSP Xperience was created with our partners in mind, so they can Protect Everything™ in a time of rising cyberattacks and increasing business complexity," said David Bennett, CEO at Axcient. "October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, and this event will provide the resources, insights, and practical guidance to enable MSPs to build highly effective, profitable security practices. We'll also recognize the importance of investing in the people who are the foundation of every successful MSP and how to build personal resilience while combatting a challenging threat landscape."

MSP Xperience offers attendees a community-oriented event, bringing together industry experts and MSP peers for discussion, sharing, and networking. Partnering vendors for the virtual event include BreachSecure Now, Liongard, Pax8, and Skout Cybersecurity. Each will be offering best practices that highlight capabilities for a specific security layer.

Keynote speakers include:

Rex Frank, Founder at Sea-Level Operations and VP of Pax8 Academy – sharing how to build an effective and profitable managed services business with an emphasis on security

Todd Kane, President at Evolved Management Consulting – offering mental health best practices for MSPs

David Bennett, CEO at Axcient – moderating a panel discussion of MSPs about the State of the Security Landscape and what’s really working to protect their clients and their own businesses



To learn more about Axcient and the MSP Xperience event, please visit https://info.axcient.com/en/msp-xperience-2021. Attendees will be entered to win a $1,200 Airbnb gift card and other prizes.

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). Axcient x360empowers MSPs to Protect Everything™ by combining SaaS Backup, BCDR, and secure File Sync & Share into one platform and experience for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses’ data and continuity in the event of security breaches, human error, and natural disasters. For more information, visit www.axcient.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient