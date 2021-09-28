FeelitLIVE Announces America's Got Choirs

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FeelitLIVE, Inc., the creators of the FeelitLIVE virtual and hybrid events platform, have announced America's Got Choirs TM - the largest and most inclusive online high school choral competition in America. America's Got ChoirsTM is a virtual forum to showcase the vast choral talent in the United States. In its first-ever season, America's Got Choirs™ celebrates high school choirs that generate beautiful music every day and is the embodiment of teamwork, resilience, talent, diversity, hope, and positivity.

High school choirs from across the country are invited to upload a song performance recorded during the 2020-2021 academic year. The contest is free to enter, and submissions must be received on or before October 8, 2021.

A panel of leading choral experts will evaluate the entries and shortlist the Top 10 choirs that will take part in America's Got Choirs Virtual Grand Finale event on October 24, 2021, at 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT, when winners will be revealed.

"2020 was a year that tested the mettle of every student in America. And those students involved in the performing arts were challenged to unleash their ingenuity and creativity like never before." said Dr. Charlene Archibeque, one of America's foremost choral conductors and teachers, and a judge on the esteemed panel of judges for the competition. "I'm thrilled to see this competition in the virtual medium and I'm incredibly excited to see the diversity of performances."

Prizes and Give-Aways

The winning high school will receive a $2,500 cash prize along with the America's Got Choirs 2021 Award. Category winners in the following areas will each receive $500: Best creative visuals, best soloist, and best audio/video engineering. All entrants will receive 2 free tickets to the October 24, 2021 finale, and access to the FeelitLIVE platform, including a landing page for their choir, and a virtual venue to host one event for free through December 31, 2021.

To learn more and join the competition visit: https://feelit.live/Americas-Got-Choirs

The Judges

Dr. Charlene Archibeque , one of America's foremost choral conductors and teachers, is the first woman to earn the DMA in Choral Conducting in 1969 from the University of Colorado. Her over six decades in choral conducting is replete with International and domestic recognitions and accolades. She spent 35 years as Director of Choral Activities at San Jose State University.

, one of America's foremost choral conductors and teachers, is the first woman to earn the DMA in Choral Conducting in 1969 from the University of Colorado. Her over six decades in choral conducting is replete with International and domestic recognitions and accolades. She spent 35 years as Director of Choral Activities at San Jose State University. Dr. Jeffrey Benson , Director of Choral Activities at San José State University. He is a published composer and arranger with Colla Voce Music and Santa Barbara Music Publishing, under the Charlene Archibeque Choral Series. He has served as cover conductor for the Grammy award-winning Washington Chorus. Choirs under his direction have performed with the Rolling Stones, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, and Sarah Brightman.

, Director of Choral Activities at San José State University. He is a published composer and arranger with Colla Voce Music and Santa Barbara Music Publishing, under the Charlene Archibeque Choral Series. He has served as cover conductor for the Grammy award-winning Washington Chorus. Choirs under his direction have performed with the Rolling Stones, Josh Groban, Andrea Bocelli, and Sarah Brightman. Dr. Edith Copley , Regents' Professor Emeritus and Director of Choral Studies at Northern Arizona University. She is a recipient of the NAU School of Music Centennial Teacher of the Year Award, Arizona Music Educator of the Year, Arizona ACDA Outstanding Choral Director Award, and others. She has served the American Choral Directors Association in various leadership roles over the last 30 years and is currently National President-Elect.

, Regents' Professor Emeritus and Director of Choral Studies at Northern Arizona University. She is a recipient of the NAU School of Music Centennial Teacher of the Year Award, Arizona Music Educator of the Year, Arizona ACDA Outstanding Choral Director Award, and others. She has served the American Choral Directors Association in various leadership roles over the last 30 years and is currently National President-Elect. Dr. Derrick Fox , Director of Choral Activities and Distinguished Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He serves on the National ACDA Diversity Subcommittee, the Missouri Music Educators Association Diversity Council and is the Collegiate Coordinator for Student Activities for Nebraska Choral Directors Association. He has written articles for many organizations and was a contributing author in the Hal Leonard/McGraw Hill choral textbook Voices in Concert.

, Director of Choral Activities and Distinguished Assistant Professor of Music at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He serves on the National ACDA Diversity Subcommittee, the Missouri Music Educators Association Diversity Council and is the Collegiate Coordinator for Student Activities for Nebraska Choral Directors Association. He has written articles for many organizations and was a contributing author in the Hal Leonard/McGraw Hill choral textbook Voices in Concert. Dr. Jeffery Redding, Director of Choral Activities at the University of Central Florida (UCF). He is the 2019 GRAMMY Music Educator Award Recipient. He has led his choirs in performances at national, regional, and state conventions of the American Choral Directors Association (ACDA). He has been featured as guest conductor at Carnegie Hall, Alice Tully Hall, Kennedy Center, and Orchestra Hall on numerous occasions. He is also one of the conductors for Walt Disney World's Candlelight Processional at Epcot.

About FeelitLIVE ( www.feelitlive.com )

FeelitLIVE is a versatile, virtual and hybrid events platform connecting creators and audiences around the world. No matter your industry, event type, or audience size - FeelitLIVE gives you the tools to host and deliver the experience you have always imagined. FeelitLIVE is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA, with talented team members on four continents.

