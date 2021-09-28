English Dutch French

Regulated information, Leuven, 28 September 2021 (17.40 hrs CEST)

Convocation of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and publication of the Annual Report

KBC Ancora invites its shareholders at the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders which will be held on Friday 29 October 2021. All relevant information, including the convocation with the agenda and the Annual Report 2020/2021, is available via the website: www.kbcancora.be, under the heading ‘Governance/General Meeting of Shareholders’.

The Ordinary General Meeting will be organised in compliance with the measures in force on 29 October 2021 to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

KBC Ancora is a listed company which holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group and which together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders ensures the shareholder stability and further development of the KBC group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have to this end signed a shareholder agreement.

Financial calendar:

29 October 2021 Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

28 January 2022 Interim financial report (1H)

26 August 2022 Annual press release for the financial year 2021/2022

