Skeljungur hf.: Positive profit warning

English Icelandic

A previously published profit forecast projected EBITDA for 2021 in the range of 3,000-3,400 million ISK and capital investments in the range of 750-850 million ISK.



In the course of work on the Company’s financial accounts and an updated budget for 2021, prospects have emerged that the results for the year as a whole will surpass earlier projections, with performance exceeding expectations both in Iceland and the Faroe Islands in recent months.



For this reason, the Company has today decided to raise its EBITDA guidance for 2021 from 3,000-3,400 million ISK to 3,500-3,700 million ISK, while projected investment will remain unchanged at 750-850 million ISK.



It should be borne in mind that the information in this announcement represents a preliminary assessment and is not based on a finalised financial statement, or audited or independently inspected financial results. It should be noted also that the final quarterly financial report is neither audited nor independently examined. Assumptions and circumstances may change, and for this reason the actual performance of the Company may differ from the current outlook.



The Company will publish its 3d quarter results for 2021 after the markets close on 28 October 2021.



For further information, please contact Árni Pétur Jónsson, CEO fjarfestar@skeljungur.is.



www.skeljungur.is

https://www.linkedin.com/company/skeljungur-hf/