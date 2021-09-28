Information update regarding the leakage of potassium hydroxide in Grenzach-Wyhlen, Germany

French English

La Motte-Fanjas, September 28, 2021 (5.45 pm CEST) – McPhy (Euronext Paris: MCPHY – ISIN: FR0011742329), (the “Company”), specialized in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment, shared with EnergieDienst the results of the investigation performed to determine the root causes of the incident that occurred in Grenzach-Wyhlen on June 24, 2021.

As a reminder, the incident consisted of a leakage of potassium hydroxide solution (“KOH”)1 from the electrolyzer. The equipment shut down before automatically went into safety mode in accordance with the integrated safety system, the proper functioning of which was confirmed by the investigation report.

Investigations were conducted by Gexcon, an independent safety expert, who carried out an in-depth analysis to determine the sequence of events, the root causes of the incident and the remedial action plan.

Based on the technical information gathered and extensive laboratory experiments on collected samples, Gexcon concluded that a formation of deposits had gradually restricted the flow in the channels of the stack. This led to a series of internal events within the stack that triggered a KOH leakage.

McPhy will bring EnergieDienst’s equipment back into service according to the schedule defined in coordination with the customer.

Based on the investigations carried out, McPhy has proactively initiated an inspection campaign on the few customer sites equipped with a similar model of electrolyzer.

At the same time, the Group is implementing reinforced quality process, inspection and maintenance procedures to provide its customers with the highest quality of technology and services.

Next financial events

2021 Full-Year Sales, on January 25, 2022 (after market)

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com

McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

1 Electrolytic fluid: consisting of demineralized water with a 30% concentration of potassium hydroxide (“KOH”)





