Aptean Proof of Delivery Wins UK Technical Communication Merit Award

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptean , a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced today that their Proof of Delivery online help platform has been named a Merit Award winner in the UK Technical Communication (UKTC) Awards, hosted by the Institute of Scientific and Technical Communicators (ISTC).



The ISTC is the largest UK body representing information development professionals. It promotes better scientific and technical communication by encouraging professional development, sharing best practices and standards, providing research resources and networking opportunities for its members and industry affiliates, and promoting technical communication as a profession. The UKTC Awards are part of the ISTC's Professional Development & Recognition program and recognize the value of clear, concise and effective information products, both in digital and printed form.

The ISTC UKTC Awards are granted based on a range of attributes, including background, navigation, content, design, graphics, text, typography and production. The Aptean Proof of Delivery online help platform was recognized by ISTC judges as detailed, well-executed and easy to use with clear navigation, an attractive interface, ample definitions of terms within the text and catered to each of the three anticipated user types: administrators, planners and drivers.

“Aptean is honored to have been recognized in the 2021 UKTC Awards as a Merit Award winner. Our team of in-house experts works diligently to provide top-notch, industry-specific resources and products to customers,” said Duane George, Aptean Chief Product Officer. “This award reinforces that Aptean Proof of Delivery software and the online help platform provided to customers is enhancing our service and improving operational efficiency across various mobile workforce industries.”

A full list of this year’s award recipients can be found here.

Aptean Proof of Delivery software provides the ability to create tailored workflows and electronic forms—like vehicle checklists and risk assessments—to suit unique operations. To learn more about Aptean Proof of Delivery, click here.

