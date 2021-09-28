Phoenix Software Delivers First Enhancement to JES3 Technology in Six Years with JES3plus® V1R1

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phoenix Software International, Inc., today announced the general availability of JES3plus V1R1, a derivative work based on IBM’s z/OS® JES3. This release integrates SPOOL I/O performance enhancements made available to JES3plus customers through continuous delivery earlier this year. This is the first release of the JES3 technology to contain enhancements since early 2015 and coincides with z/OS 2.5, the last release of z/OS to include JES3. Organizations looking to remain on this technology who migrate to JES3plus can now reap the benefits of an enhanced product with a roadmap for future development.



JES3plus V1R1

JES3plus V1R1 supports two newer channel programming techniques to improve performance:

ACKD – channel programs with a shortened prefix that can process an entire track instead of one record at a time. This enhancement leverages MIDAW support.

zHPF – channel programs that leverage the z/Architecture fibre-channel-extensions (FCX) facility to transfer the entire channel program to the device for processing rather than having CCWs transferred as they are encountered.

Phoenix Software’s JES3plus Customer Advisory Council is actively helping to prioritize the product’s enhancement roadmap, so customers should expect to see additional enhancements delivered in 2022 via continuous delivery.

“We knew early on that enhancing JES3plus to use the latest I/O techniques would be a priority,” said Ed Jaffe, Chief Technology Officer at Phoenix Software International. “Waiting for a mission-critical JES3 global restart can feel like an eternity and you are sweating bullets the entire time. zHPF reduced that wait by more than 80% in our environment and our customers have enjoyed similar benefits. Much of the credit for the smooth rollout of this new, enhanced JES3plus release goes to our ISV partners and Early Test participants whose eager participation and incredible patience contributed greatly to this successful launch.”

(E)JES V6R1

(E)JES V6R1, the latest release of Phoenix Software’s modern JESplex management tool, includes enhancements for managing MVS subsystems, understanding address space memory utilization, and searching important system concatenations.

Phoenix Software Product Releases: September 2021

Phoenix Software refreshed its product line this month. Product downloads are available to customers via the Phoenix Software International Support portal. Visit https://phoenixsoftware.com/support.htm#downloads. New product releases include:

(E)JES ® V6R1

V6R1 CONDOR ® z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0

z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0 CYGNET ® z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0

z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0 Entrypoint ® 16.2

16.2 FALCON ® z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0

z/OS 26.0 z/VSE 32.0 Falcon64 ® 11.1

11.1 ImagEntry ® 4.73

4.73 JES3 plus V1R1

V1R1 Key/101 ® 9.1

9.1 PHX-Adders ® /PHX-Guest ® 7.3

/PHX-Guest 7.3 PHX-KeyPlus ® 5.3

5.3 PHX-ODE ® 7.3

7.3 Viking Data Entry (VDE) ® 4.73



About Phoenix Software International

Phoenix Software International, Inc., (https://www.phoenixsoftware.com) is a systems software development company providing advanced software applications to enterprises around the globe. The company offers a wide range of solutions to modern business challenges.

Press contact:

(310) 338-0400

news@phoenixsoftware.com