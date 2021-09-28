Pharmagest Interactive: Acquisition of Prokov Editions, third largest independent software vendor of applications for physicians

English French

Villers-lès-Nancy, 28 September 2021 - 6:00 p.m. (CET)

PRESS RELEASE

PHARMAGEST GROUP EXTENDS ITS SCOPE

TO INCLUDE MEDICAL SOFTWARE.

ACQUISITION OF PROKOV EDITIONS.

Pharmagest Group (Euronext Paris - Compartment B - ISIN: FR 0012882389), the leading provider healthcare sector software solutions in Europe, today announced the closing of its acquisition of Prokov Editions, France’s third largest independent software vendor of applications for physicians, based on 100% of its capital.

PHARMAGEST expands its scope to include general practitioners and specialists

Prokov Editions has an installed application base of 13,000 GPs and specialists.

Prokov Editions, a French company founded by Thierry KAUFFMANN in 1987, is the leading independent software vendor (ISV) of medical software for Macs (the Apple environment is widely used by physicians), but also for iPhone and iPad for mobile solutions, and France’s third largest ISV of applications for physicians.

Prokov Editions proposes four complementary software packages, covering all needs of the general practitioner.

All of its applications are approved, certified and compatible with all services of the French Health Insurance agency:

Its flagship software, MédiStory, is an application for monitoring patient medical records that manages consultations and appointments, prescriptions, reports and includes a messaging system. The 4 th generation of this application was launched in 2020, a state-of-the-art version in a market where most medical sector IT tools are focused on regulation and have not been upgraded to support the addition of patient medical record. MédiStory 4 already integrates most features recommended by French healthcare system reforms (Ségur de la Santé 2020, Ma Santé 2022).



Prokov Editions’ offering also includes applications providing prescription assistance, invoicing solutions and remote transmission for the French health insurance smartcard (SESAM-Vitale).

Medical software: PHARMAGEST completes its offering

The acquisition of Prokov Editions completes the Pharmagest Group's range of healthcare software solutions for healthcare professionals and strengthens its position as a key player in the digital healthcare sector.

Reflecting the Group's strategy for increasing patient pathway efficiencies, this acquisition effectively completes the service offering of its Digital Healthcare Platform. It will in addition create synergies between all software in its ecosystem and greatly facilitate ease-of-use for healthcare professionals.

The addition of this new business area will result in the creation, in the coming weeks, of a Division grouping together all business applications designed for office-based private practitioners.

Commenting on this acquisition, Thierry CHAPUSOT, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Pharmagest Group stated: “Pharmagest Group has today reached a very important milestone: we are now able to meet information technology needs of doctors. This acquisition creates value and perfectly addresses the needs of healthcare professionals and public authorities in terms of patient pathway efficiencies. We would like to thank Thierry KAUFFMANN and his teams for the trust they have placed in us by joining our group. This acquisition is part of our Group's very ambitious and coherent plan for development both in terms of strategy and business operating model.”

Thierry KAUFFMANN, President and founder of Prokov Editions added: “For the past 30 years, IT healthcare business applications have been developed in silos where the needs of each profession are addressed by specialised developers. With the development of digital technologies and ecosystems, improving patient care requires that healthcare professional to be connected. It is a chance for Prokov to be able to join a group where there already exists a high degree of cross-functionalities between healthcare professionals. Our expertise provides a perfect fit within this model and will allow us to take this cross-cutting approach even further. ”

About Pharmagest Group:

With more than 1,100 employees acting as “Citizens in the Service of Health and Well-Being”, Pharmagest Group is the leading provider of IT solutions for the healthcare sector in Europe through innovative solutions and services for healthcare professionals guaranteeing the efficiency of the healthcare system and improving the patient care pathway.

As a key contributor to the quality of healthcare and coordination between office-based private practice and hospitals, Pharmagest Group is present in France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom where it is developing the leading healthcare platform and a single ecosystem for France and Europe bringing the best of technology to the service of people.

Listed on Euronext Paris™ - Compartment B

Indexes: MSCI GLOBAL SMALL CAP - GAÏA Index 2020 - CAC® SMALL and CAC® All-Tradable

Included under the European Rising Tech label.

Eligible for the “long-only” Deferred Settlement Service (“Service à Réglement Différé” - SRD) and equity savings accounts invested in small and mid caps (PEA-PME).

ISIN: FR 0012882389 – Reuters: PHA.PA – Bloomberg: - PMGI FP

