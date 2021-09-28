Pure Sunfarms signs groundbreaking cannabis research partnership with Langara College

DELTA, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Sunfarms announced today that it has signed a groundbreaking agreement with Langara College to support the Applied Science for the Canadian Cannabis Industry (ASCCI) research project, which will provide opportunities for researchers and students to study cannabis using the latest technology, facilitate innovation and address questions that are important to the industry.



The partnership allows the ASCCI research team to harness Pure Sunfarms’ research and development expertise to achieve the project goals. Over the course of the five-year research project, which integrates chemistry, biology and bioinformatics, Pure Sunfarms’ experts will work with faculty members and students at Langara on cutting-edge research that will provide new data and insights for published research and help advance Pure Sunfarms’ product development strategy, while creating valuable career-ready research opportunities for Langara students.

“Pure Sunfarms is proud to contribute to the ASCCI project with our technology, experience and innovation. With Langara College, we hope to produce research findings that will allow us to optimize the quality of our products and advance Canada’s cannabis industry,” said Mandesh Dosanjh, President and CEO of Pure Sunfarms. “At Pure Sunfarms we believe education and research not only builds further scientific understanding of the cannabis plant, but also creates important learning opportunities for future professionals in this fast-growing sector.”

“Pure Sunfarms brings a wealth of industry experience to the ASCCI research project,” said Kelly Sveinson, Director, Langara College Applied Research Centre. “Their participation and contributions to the project are an excellent example of the collaborative, applied research initiatives that we have at Langara. We look forward to working with Pure Sunfarms for the duration of the ASCCI project.”

Researchers and students at Langara will benefit from close collaboration with Pure Sunfarms’ research and development team through the partnership. They will work alongside Pure Sunfarms’ scientific team at its on-site laboratory and 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art processing centre to conduct research contributing to new scientific standards for post-harvest processing, identification of genetic drift and breeding of cultivation varietals.

The ASCCI research project is funded by the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) and the Canadian Foundation for Innovation (CFI). The program received a total of $3.3 million grant from both federal institutions in July – one of the largest grants received by a post-secondary institution in British Columbia for cannabis research. The project also received $400,000 from research partners including Pure Sunfarms.

For more information about Pure Sunfarms, visit www.puresunfarms.com .

About Pure Sunfarms

Located in Delta, British Columbia, Pure Sunfarms is one of Canada’s largest, single site, licensed producers of high-quality, greenhouse-grown cannabis. With decades of growing experience and 1.1 million square feet of best-in-class greenhouse operations, the company has capacity to produce 75,000 kilograms of dried flower annually for the Canadian recreational market. Pure Sunfarms is the top-selling brand of dried flower in Canada.

Current supply agreements in place include the Ontario Cannabis Retail Corporation (OCRC) (operating as the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS)), the BC Liquor Distribution Branch (BCLDB), Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC), the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), and most recently, the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation. Pure Sunfarms also provides cannabis to other Licensed Producers in Canada.

Pure Sunfarms is converting a second 1.1 million square foot greenhouse for cannabis production, which is expected to double annual output capacity to 150,000 kilograms. The company also holds an option on an additional greenhouse facility, currently owned and operated by Village Farms, which could further increase total production area by approximately 2.6 million square feet.

Pure Sunfarms is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Village Farms International, Inc.

www.puresunfarms.com

About Langara College



Located in beautiful Vancouver, B.C., Canada, snəw̓eyəɬ leləm̓ Langara College provides University, Career, and Continuing Studies education to more than 23,000 students annually. With more than 1,700 courses and 130 programs, Langara’s expansive academic breadth and depth allows students of all ages, backgrounds, and life stages to choose their own educational path. Langara is also known as snəw̓eyəɬ leləm 'house of teachings', a name given to it by Musqueam, on whose unceded traditional territory the College is located.

Media Contact