Mountain West Commercial Expands Its Service Offerings Into Manufactured Housing

Salt Lake CIty, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Known in the industry for its dominance in retail transactions, in the past year, Mountain West Commercial Real Estate has continued to expand and broaden its services with its latest extension in manufactured housing and RV investments.

Mountain West Commercial (MWCRE) welcomes agent Matt Draeger who was formerly with Marcus and Millichap and brings over a decade of construction industry experience and three years of manufactured homes and RV investment experience to the team.

Placing the unwarranted stigma aside with manufactured housing, mobile homes are a similar investment to luxury multifamily apartments. Both offer financially stable residents who are unlikely to be evicted for nonpayment of rents and can create a higher yield for investors. With low supply and high demand, minimal turnover, and few operating costs, manufactured housing makes a great investment in any portfolio.

“I saw manufactured housing as a diamond in the rough niche in investment real estate. It has many investment opportunities that aren’t being capitalized on by the industry at large. It’s an overlooked segment of commercial real estate providing outsized value and returns to smart investors,” said Draeger.

MWCRE has expanded exponentially in the last year by opening two more offices and bringing on agents who are experts in all facets of commercial real estate including hospitality, office, and now manufactured housing.

“When I started working at MWCRE, their culture was immediately noticeable, in the best way. Collaboration is the focus which you don’t always find in this industry. I was approached by MWCRE agents about working together in my first week in the office and that team environment is the reason why I chose to move forward,” said Draeger.

“We are excited to bring Matt onto our team. Serving our clients continues to be our main focus and as a full-service commercial real estate brokerage, bringing on experts and expanding the high-quality services we offer, best supports our clients to succeed further in their business goals,” said Managing Director Chad Moore of MWCRE.

