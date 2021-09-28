Djenerates NFT Digital Collectible Launches!





Frnakston, Victoria, Australia, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supported by music legends such as Carl Cox, Paul Oakenfold, Paul Val Dyk, Benny Benassi, Sven Väth, Blond:ish and many more, the Djenerates NFT collection is the first to immortalise electronic music icons into digital collectibles on the blockchain. The collection not only includes Superstar DJs and clubbing icons but all the characters from the dance music world including DJs, clubbers, dancers, bar staff, bouncers, and more, all uniquely crafted using a process called generative art that produces a set of unique character traits that determine the scarcity of each NFT collectible image.



DJENERATES has delivered a new era in NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) with a platform powered by a group of industry experts from the crypto world, together with music industry professionals joining forces to develop a framework that encompasses community and music in a way that has never been explored before.



NFT collectibles have taken the world by storm with their explosive valuations and the Djenerates are adding even more value to their collection by offering a number of experience-based activations, both in the Metaverse and real life events supported by Superclub Amnesia Ibiza.



The first of these events will be a Djenerates launch party in the virtual club in Decentral Games, featuring an all-star cast of global DJs streaming live on October 9th 2021. Djenerates will also be launching the first global DJ search staged in the Metaverse with the winner being flown to Ibiza to perform at Amnesia. These are just a few of the unique utility based features owning a Djenerates NFT will offer.



Recently, Djenerates also entered into a partnership with Starship Universe to power their NFT collectible project on Cardano, making Djenerates the first cross-chain NFT brand in the industry. Djenerates founder, Hipworth, said “Working alongside Universe to bring the 1st generative NFT drop to Cardano is an exciting opportunity for DJENERATES. When we were approached, we jumped at the chance to power their mission – who wouldn’t? We will be bringing our knowledge, insight, and talented team to their ecosystem to launch an edition that embodies their pioneering spirit and propels the energy of the electronic music movement forward with original collaborative cryptoart into an exclusive collectible experience”.



Find out more about the Djenerates NFT project by visiting their website: www.djenerates.com



For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/djenerates-nft-digital-collectible-launches-2.html