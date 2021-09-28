Avance Gas Holding Ltd enter into three Time Charter Agreements

Bermuda, 28 September 2021 – Avance Gas Holding Ltd (“AGAS” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that we have entered into three Time Charter Agreements for a period of 2 years at an average hire level of approximately $30,000 per day net to owners for the 2008-built VLGC Iris Glory and Venus Glory and the 2009-built VLGC Promise. The vessels are delivered in September and October 2021.

For further queries, please contact:

Kristian Sørensen, CEO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 10

Email: kristian.sorensen@avancegas.com

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Tel: +47 22 00 48 29

Email: randi.navdal@avancegas.com

About Avance Gas:

Avance Gas operates in the global market for transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The Company is one of the world's leading owners and operators of very large gas carrier (VLGC) and operates a fleet of thirteen modern ships and six Dual Fuel LPG newbuildings due for delivery in Q4 2021, Q1 2022, Q4 2022 and Q1-Q4 2023. For more information about Avance Gas, please visit www.avancegas.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act