Sievi Capital Plc

Stock Exchange Release 28 September 2021 at 7:40 pm EEST

Change to Sievi Capital’s January–September Business Review publishing date

As an update to the previously announced schedule, Sievi Capital Plc will publish its Business Review for January–September 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021 approximately at 8 am EEST (previously announced date was 28 October 2021).

