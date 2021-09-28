HalloweenCostumes.com Partnering With Minecraft to Give Customers Exclusive Game Content for Halloween

NORTH MANKATO, Minn., Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUN.com and its sister site HalloweenCostumes.com are teaming up with Minecraft and Disguise in order to give players in North America a unique, spooky experience in the game this Halloween season.

Minecraft's Director of Retail Bob Brennecke shared, "We are excited to partner with HalloweenCostumes.com on this Minecraft Crafty Costumes Skin Pack throughout October. This is a great way to bring an opportunity to the Minecraft community where they can add to their Minecraft playing experience while also getting some amazing products from HalloweenCostumes.com."

During the month of October, fans who purchase a Minecraft-themed costume from HalloweenCostumes.com will receive an exclusive DLC (downloadable content) code to use in the game. This code will unlock five (5) unique, Halloween-themed game skins so that gamers are ready for Halloween both in-person and in-game.

President and GM of Disguise, Inc. Tara Hefter says, "Minecraft is hotter than ever this year and we are looking forward to this amazing opportunity for fans to join in the Minecraft Halloween fun both in-game and in-person."

From Oct. 1 to Halloween night, the Crafty Costumes Skin Pack is available for free with purchase of a Minecraft item from HalloweenCostumes.com. With creepy costumes like the Mummy Maria and Swamp Monster Samir, players will have all the dress-up options they would need for the spookiest day of the year. This partnership is the perfect way to help players dress right for fright night.

FUN.com's Creative Services Director Dianna Lyngholm shares her excitement on collaborating with Disguise and Minecraft, and how the spooky-themed DLC blends both HalloweenCostumes.com and Minecraft's brands together to celebrate this Halloween season.

"I told my 10-year-old son that, this October, anyone who purchases a Minecraft costume from us would be getting a special DLC code to use in the game and he instantly knew what he wanted to be this year: an Inflatable Enderman. I hope other kids and adults find joy in dressing up both in and out of the game this year, too," Lyngholm expressed.

For more information, please contact FUN.com's PR Specialist Ashley at ashley.theis@fun.com or call FUN.com at 507-386-0207.

About FUN.com:

FUN.com, which also owns HalloweenCostumes.com is the world's largest online-only costume retailer. Founded in 1992 out of a garage with 20 costumes for rent, the business exploded and now carries over 10,000 costumes on HalloweenCostumes.com. FUN.com carries over 20,000 items focused on everyone's favorite pop culture products. From Disney to Star Wars to Harry Potter, FUN.com has the perfect gift for any movie or TV series.

